WOBURN - The City Council recently authorized City Clerk Lindsay Higgins’ request to switch out the community’s voting machines with new equipment beginning with the upcoming 2023 municipal elections.
During the council’s most recent gathering in City Hall last week, the elected officials voted unanimously and without debate to adopt an order that sanctions Higgins’ proposal to unveil the city’s new line of ImageCast Precinct Optical Tabulator machines.
Per state law, the city council is required to take a vote at least 60 days before new voting machines are used for the first time in municipal elections. The new ballot tabulators are manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems.
The city clerk plans to begin the official change to the new equipment starting with preliminary elections that are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5. The hope is staff will get several chances to familiarize themselves with the new machines before the next major presidential election cycle in 2024.
“The idea is to have one or two elections before the presidential primary in March. The technology is new and has increased security as well as updated software/hardware,” Higgins explained in a recent phone interview. “We’ll be training with our poll workers [on the new machines] and we’ll have access to online training as well.”
The new machines are being purchased for the city by vendor LHS Associates, which is the same N.H. firm that serviced the municipality’s old machines. State officials, who are pushing for cities and towns to replace older voting machines before they become obsolete, have also preauthorized the use of DS200 scanners and tabulators that are manufactured by ES&S, which is headquartered in Nebraska.
The new voting machines will replace the city’s AccuVote Optical Scanners, which were first purchased and brought into common use more than 20 years ago.
Initially manufactured by Global Election Systems, which was then bought out by Diebold, the maker of the old equipment stopped rolling new tabulators off the assembly line back in 2007. At one point, thanks to the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) reforms enacted in the wake of the controversial 1999 presidential election between George Bush and Al Gore, the AccuVote machines became the most widely used tabulators in the United States.
According to Higgins, with replacement parts for the AccuVote machines becoming sparse in recent years, former City Clerk Bill Campbell began the process of looking into the acquisition of new voting equipment. However, with the arrival of COVID-19, the capital purchase was delayed.
“Bill Campbell started the process by making a capital budget request. The current machines are no longer manufactured [and] the vendor is maintaining machines using spare parts from decommissioned voting machines,” the city clerk said.
