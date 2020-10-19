WOBURN - After running the concept by the City Council earlier this month, representatives from Beth Israel Lahey Health Systems (BILH) formalized a special permit application seeking to erect an emergency COVID-19 testing clinic on Presidential Way.
The petition, seeking permission to establish a 2,400 square foot testing lab with a drive-through component at 8 Presidential Way, will officially appear before the aldermen tomorrow night, when the request will likely be set up for a public hearing without debate.
Tuesday night's meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in City Hall's council chambers.
During a council meeting earlier this month, local attorney Joseph Tarby explained that an initial memo he wrote to the council about the petition — which was interpreted by The Daily Times as seeking an immediate approval of the clinic — was actually intended to serve as a heads-up to the aldermen about his clients' plans.
According to Tarby, while his letter did ask for the council's "approval" to move forward with the project, he was actually looking for an informal blessing to continue talks with city officials about moving ahead with the drive-in concept associated with the COVID-19 testing site.
Under Woburn's zoning ordinances, a laboratory appears to be allowed by right in the underlying Presidential Way zoning district. However, the drive-through use — a business component normally associated with fast-food establishments — triggers council involvement through a special permit process.
"We're looking for the council to give us your support in moving forward with this project, which would require us to file for a special permit. We wanted to make sure you're aware of what we are planning to do," the Murtha Cullina lawyer explained.
Lahey Health already leases most of not all of the available office space in existence at 8 Presidential Way, which is a 14-acre site situated within close proximity to I-93 and the Wilmington line.
Lahey Hospital, which merged with Beth Israel in 2019 to form the state's second-largest network of hospitals and medical services providers, has been leasing more than 100,000 square feet of space within the two-story office building since 2017.
According to Tarby, given the site's close location to public transportation and a major highway, his clients consider the Presidential Way property as perfect for the emergency testing clinic. Presently, the petitioners envision the clinic would look and feel similar to an emergency COVID-19 testing site on Washington Street in East Woburn.
"To prepare for the expected second surge of the virus, BILH is proposing to erect an approximate 2,400 square foot COVID testing facility at 8 Presidential Way," the local lawyer explained. "The [Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH)] through a number of directives has asked that hospitals identify appropriate areas to accommodate a surge in patients requiring screening [for the infection]. This is a location we've selected."
"Currently, Lahey leases the building and we'd like to put this in the parking lot similar to what you saw in Winchester on Washington Street this past year," he added.
Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco, though acknowledging there was technically no petition before the council, did earlier this month encourage BILH to move ahead with the special permit filing.
"I have no issue with the proposal," said Tedesco, whose district includes Presidential Way. "I don't think we should make a motion, but it has my support."
