WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin recently asked the City Council to appropriate $1.7 million for new commercial water meters, while companion legislation being mulled by the city officials will pass the cost of that equipment onto business owners.
During a meeting in City Hall earlier this week, the councilors voted to refer both matters to their Finance and Ordinance, Charter and Rules Committee for further scrutiny.
According to an April 14 memo from Mayor Scott Galvin, if approved, the $1.7 million needed for the meter replacement program will come from the community’s water and sewer enterprise accounts. Assuming the related changes are made to the city code, commercial landowners would then pay back the city for the metering equipment over a five year period.
“I am requesting the City Council approve an appropriation of $1.7 million form Water and Sewer retained earnings for the design, oversight and replacement of commercial meters and reading devices. Commercial meters have reached the end of their design life (15 years) and have become less efficient,” he explained in his letter to the council.
City Council President Michael Concannon is sponsoring a proposed amendment to the City Charter, which presently stipulates that “all meter reading devices shall be purchased by, installed, and remain the property of the Department of Public Works at no charge to all commercial units.”
In order to pass the costs of new meters onto property owners, that specific language will be struck, while a new paragraph will be added to the end of the ordinance that in part reads, “[T]he cost of meters and reading devices shall be charged to the user based upon the cost of the water meter and reading devices over a five-year period.”
The legislation will have no impact on residential homeowners in the city.
Demand fees
The City Council this month also recently referred to its Ordinance Committee legislation that will increase by $5 the charge assessed to property owners who are sent demand notices for unpaid taxes.
Under the legislation, which is also being sponsored by Concannon at the mayor’s request, the fee for demand letters will be reset to $15 as of July 1.
Because the proposal is anything but controversial, Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers argued the city treasurer’s office should be able to explain the rationale behind the change via a letter.
“That way, no one from the treasurer’s office will have to come down to [our committee meeting on Monday] to explain a $5 increase,” said Demers.
Salem St. permit review
The council also recently adopted a resolve calling for a review of a special permit issued to Diversified Construction at 271 Salem St., which has been the subject of recent neighborhood noise and nuisance complaints.
The elected officials agreed without debate to call the company’s before the Special Permits Committee, which could in extreme circumstances revoke the construction firm’s special permit should a solution to the abutters’ concerns not be found.
Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes Salem Street, sponsored the recent resolve.
Diversified Construction’s special permit includes permission to park various commercial vehicles overnight at the multi-tenant commercial property.
