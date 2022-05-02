WOBURN - The city’s Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Dr. Michael Baldassare is one of four finalists vying for a superintendency opening in Malborough.
Baldassare on Wednesday visited two schools within the similarly-sized city off of the I-495 belt and later had a final interview with the community’s School Committee.
The Woburn administrator, who in 2018 became the district’s first-ever assistant superintendent for pupil services, is one of 23 candidates who originally applied for the Marlborough post. According to Baldassare, who previously worked for six-years as superintendent of regional school system in western Massachusetts, he has spent the past decade familiarizing himself with virtually every aspect of school operations in the hopes of returning to a top leadership job.
“Why am I seeking the superintendency? Let me first answer that in general,” responded Baldassare during this week’s question-and-answer session in Marlborough. “My preparation led me to being a superintendent over 10 years ago. And from that time until now, the superintendency has been in my DNA. I’ve prepared myself in every way, shape and form with regards to school finance, student wellness, curriculum, achievement, community and family engagement, [and] grants management and procurement.”
“I’ve come to a time in my life where it’s time. I’m almost 50-years-old and I’m seeking a superintendency. My wife and I and our four children are gravitating towards this part of the state,” he continued, while explaining he applied for at least two superintendent’s jobs this year.
Marlborough’s current superintendent, Michael Bergeon, reportedly announced in January that he would be stepping down at the end of this school year. The Marlborough School Committee is potentially set to render a final vote on Monday as to their preferred successor for the district’s top leadership post.
During his approximate four-year tenure in Woburn, Baldassare has earned a reputation for being a staunch advocate for students from all backgrounds. Prior to coming to the city, he worked as the director of special education for the Everett Public Schools.
Obtaining a doctorate in education from UMass Lowell in 2014, Baldassarre began his career in 2001 as the dean of discipline at Xaverian Brothers High School, a private all-boys facility in Westwood.
His background as an administrator then shifted to the public school realm in 2003, when he accepted a job as an assistant principal in Stoughton. He later worked as a principal at Gardner High School, before moving to central office roles.
