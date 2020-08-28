The Shannon Lee Meara Foundation is proud to announce WMHS Class of 2020 Scholarship winners, Ali Scarammozzino and Brooklyn Manna! The Board was overwhelmed with the variety of essays this year and was especially pleased with the higher number of submissions from male/male identifying students. Arlene Meara who founded the foundation said all essays were thoughtful and meaningful.
The foundation awards an annual scholarship to a high school graduate who has had a positive impact on dating or domestic violence prevention and awareness. At times, the board selects more than one recipient when the quality of essays is high. Ali will be attending the University of Tampa to study Allied Health and Brooklyn will be attending Brown University. Both recipients captured the spirit of the award that impressed the Board and Ms. Meara. Ali and Brooklyn both had impressive transcripts and made positive contributions to their school and greater community as members of the Class of 2020!
The Shannon Lee Meara Foundation strives to raise money to fund dating violence awareness, education, and prevention at WMHS and in the greater community in memory of Shannon Meara, a wmhs graduate who died in 2008 from dating violence.
Her tragedy inspired her mother Arlene and her loved ones to establish the Foundation and partner with WMHS to educate students about healthy relationships and signs of dating abuse. 1 in 3 adolescents in the U.S. is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner, a figure that far exceeds rates of other types of youth (loveisrespect.org). The Foundation wants to counteract this sober statistic by working in high schools when patterns of abuse can emerge or are experienced by young adults.
The Foundation is supported by the Dating Violence Task Team at WMHS that is composed of 3 Co Advisors, Loren Baccari, Diane Ivester, and Adam Lapon along with student peer leaders. Student Peer leaders represent the Meara Foundation and the DVTT. Peer Leaders attend trainings and support annual events. WMHS Students are invited to join google class dg56633 for future updates when school is back in session.
Please visit www.shannonleemearafoundation.org for more information about Shanon and her legacy and for their next fundraising event. Donations are always appreciated and may be sent to:
Shannon Lee Meara Foundation
PO Box 136
Woburn, MA 01801
