WOBURN - In a decision that sets a precedent for future proposals to site electric charging stations at retail establishments, the City Council recently granted Tesla Inc. permission to install a bank of car charging stalls at the Target store off Commerce Way.
During their most recent meeting, held virtually via Zoom, the aldermen in a 8-1o-1 vote agreed to modify Target's original special permit to allow the California carmaker to place its equipment in 14 parking spaces that are located in the rear of the spiraling parking lot that overlooks the I-93 ramps by Commerce and Presidential Way in East Woburn.
Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately, uncomfortable with the siting of the charging stations in a flood plan and by area wetlands, was the sole dissenter in the recent decision.
As Alderman at-large Michael Concannon emphasized, the council decision will impact future electric charging station requests by retail locations. According to Concannon, he personally had no issue with the Tesla petition and believed retail landlords should rightly be allowed to install electric vehicle stations.
"It's the opinion of the City Solicitor and planning director that if we approve this, we'll be determining that electric vehicle charging stations area a use that's consistent with our definition of a shopping center. I don't have a problem with that, but I I [wanted to make that point clear]," the alderman at-large explained.
Though the petition in general enjoyed broad support, the Tesla plans became the subject of a months-long debate over whether the installation of car-charging stations should be considered a stand alone or accessory use under Woburn's zoning regulations.
As originally proposed by Tesla in May, the installation would have been treated as a use that is accessory to Target's main shopping center. However, Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn and other city officials questioned whether the installation was designed to function more like a traditional gas or petroleum station.
Some of those legal considerations appeared to be specific to the Tesla petition, as the California carmaker was installing the equipment in order to service its customer base by leveraging a special partnership with Target.
Under the partnership, Tesla has installed its manufacturer-specific charing posts at approximately 1,000 Target stores. Tesla benefits by creating additional areas for its customers, who can use their car's dashboard navigation system to find company charging stations. In turn, Target benefits by attracting customer traffic to its stores, as it takes roughly 30-minutes for the proprietary Tesla posts to charge vehicles.
Ultimately, due to the larger zoning debate, Tesla earlier this summer withdrew its original petition and refiled the matter by asking for a modification to the original Target store permit — as opposed to a special permit request for an accessory use like an in-store coffee shop.
The electric vehicle maker also agreed to add two generic charging stations to the proposal so that individuals who owned other types of hybrid cars — or Tesla's direct competitors — could also benefit from the installation.
Ultimately, Tesla representative Ed Noseworthy explained during the recent hearing, his employer was willing to fulfill any reasonable request being made by the council.
"As we've stated before, Tesla and Target have a great working relationship, and we've built a number of sites across the country. This is a great site for our customers and gives convenient access for charging right off of both I-93 and I-95," he said.
"We're proposing 12 Tesla charge posts and two [EV] dual-charge posts that will be installed in 16 existing parking stalls," he continued. "We had originally submitted it as an accessory use, but per the guidance of the council, we resubmitted it as a modification to the existing special permit."
The only sign of potential friction at the recent public hearing came as Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes Commerce Way, added several conditions that required Tesla to place trash barrels by the parking stalls and assume responsibility for keeping the area free of litter.
Tesla representative Trevor Smith later pointed out that under its current arrangement with Target, the department store is technically responsible for upkeep involving its properties.
"The responsibility for the lot and trash in the parking area isn't on Tesla. It's the responsibility of the landowner," said Smith, referencing his firm's corporate agreement with the department store chain.
"If I've read the special permit correctly, it's Tesla asking for a special permit, which is a contract with the City of Woburn," Mercer-Bruen retorted. "So while I appreciate your arrangement with Target, it has nothing to do with the special permit."
City Council President Lindsay Higgins later clarified that Target is technically listed as the special permit applicant, and she secured a promise from Smith that he would forward along contact information for the store representative responsible for keeping the parking area clean.
Mercer-Bruen was satisfied with that solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.