WOBURN - Absentee ballots are available for all eligible voters citywide for the Municipal Preliminary Election State Election to be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The deadline for filing an application for an absentee ballot in the office of the City Clerk is Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
A written application must be filed by all voters seeking to vote by absentee ballot.
In the Preliminary Election on Tuesday, Sept., 10, there will be one race and that is for mayor.
There are three candidates including:
Mayor Scott Galvin,
Kerstin Locherie,
and Elizabeth Pedini.
The preliminary election is Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.
In the final election, set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, the rest of the field includes
School Committee
Luke Michael Anderson,
Patricia Chisholm,
Colleen Marie Cormier
Ellen Crowley
Andrew Lipsett
Charles Viola,
John Wells.
Five seats are up for contest,
There will also be a race in November for Ward 5.
Running will be
Darelene Marcer Bruen
amd Hanes Todino.
Also in Ward 7 in November, Michael Scire will be challenging incumbent Lindsay Higgins.
In other races
For Alderman at large, Michael Concannon and Robert Ferullo are up for re-election,
The only other race is in Ward 3 where Mark Gaffney is not seeking re-election.
The candidates include Jeffrey Dillon and Claire Malagurti.
Other up for election are:
- Joanne Campbell, Ward One.
- Richard Gately, Ward Two
- Michael Anderson, Ward Four
- Edward Tedesco, Ward 6
Ballots may be mailed to voters upon written request or a voter may vote by absentee ballot in the office of the City Clerk.
To be eligible to vote by absentee ballot, the voter must be out of the city during the hours the polls are open, have a physical inability to get to the polls, or have a religious belief that prohibits the voter from voting on election day.
For information, including an absentee ballot form to download, follow the link under “Latest News” on the City of Woburn website at www.woburnma.gov or call the City Clerk’s office at (781) 897-5850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.