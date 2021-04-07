WOBURN - Woburn Mall redeveloper Edens LLC reportedly wants to scrap a 10-screen movie theater complex at the new Woburn Village project by the corner of Mishawum Road and Commerce Way.
According to the agenda for tonight's City Council meeting, representatives from Edens' Boston offices reportedly hope to pitch an alternative mix of outdoor retail, restaurant, and entertainment uses in place of the cinema building.
Tonight's council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in City Hall's council chambers.
The upper story theatre complex, designed to sit perched over an elevated parking garage within an "outdoor market" style remake of the 23-acre mall parcel, was considered by the council during their 2019 deliberations over the redevelopment as an important anchor tenant for the Woburn Village site.
However, since the South Carolina landlord broke ground on the new lifestyle center, which also includes 300 housing units and at least a dozen new retail outlets and restaurants, the entire movie theatre industry has been decimated by state-imposed economic restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though many hope the sector will recover with the introduction of several experimental vaccines for the viral disease, some suspect the downtime may linger longer yet with a general public still leery about large gatherings in closed indoor spaces.
The pandemic, which elicited similar shutdowns across the globe, has also impacted Hollywood itself, with filming on many sets being halted over the past year.
In Massachusetts, movie theaters were first allowed to reopen late last August, after being shuttered by Mass. Governor Charles Baker for about five months under emergency public health directives.
At the time, all cinemas had to cap total customer traffic to 40 percent of occupant permit limits, while no more than 25 people were allowed within any single screening room. Six-foot social distancing minimums and mandatory mask orders are also in place.
Just before last Christmas, Baker reduced the maximum occupancy threshold for movie theaters to 25 percent. That response to a second surge in COVID-19 infections was partially lifted last month.
According to state officials, under the state's current business reopening guidelines, indoor movie theaters must adhere to the following rules:
• All entrances and exits must be monitored by staff and crowds must be limited to "50 percent of each individual theater or screening room’s maximum permitted occupancy" and never exceed 250 persons in a single enclosed space;
• Venues for which no permitted occupancy limitation is on record may allow up to 10 persons per 1,000 square feet of accessible space, and never more than 250 persons in a single enclosed, indoor space;
• And audience members must wear face coverings while seated during the performance or movie unless unsafe due to disability or medical condition.
With large segments of the Woburn Village site opening to the pubic in recent months, Edens has approached the council several times over the past year to request COVID-19 related changes to its site plan.
Many of the initial changes revolved around the creation of outdoor patio areas and exterior meal pickup windows for restaurants at the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.