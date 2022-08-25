WOBURN - The three-member Woburn License Commission has broken with their tradition of not allowing liquor license holders to commit their liquor license as as part of collateral to get a loan.
At a recent meeting, S&L Liquors Inc, dba Dion’s in Woburn Center at 485 Main Street, came before the commission to commit the license with other assets in obtaining a loan.
The city of Woburn, it was pointed out, still controls the issuance of the license through the liquor license control procedures and basically still owns the license.
Several months ago, an attorney, Attorney John Aieta of McDermott, Quilty & Miller LLP, of Boston had been before the License Commission seeking a change of beneficial interest, including change of ownership and transfer of stock, and in recent weeks wanted permission to allow a pledge of stock among the items of collateral for the loan.
In the end, the License Commission on a 3-0 vote approved the pledge noting several decades of not allowing the procedure.
At the July meeting, Chairman Thomas Skeffington and commissioners David Gilgun and William Pappalardo noted Woburn was one of the few communities in the state to not allow the pledging but were encouraged after seeing other communities work it it out to allow the pledging. Commissioners agreed the procedure to allow the plledging seemed to be working out and was being successful.
The entire procedure was triggered by Dion’s seeking a loan from the Rockland Trust and had pledged their inventory and stock to get a loan but also wanted the license pledge to help get the loan.
Blues for Veterans
The License Commission on a 2-0 vote (Chairman Skeffington absent) gave a strong 2-0 vote to the Woburn Blues for Veterans Association to get a one-day liquor license for their musical festival on Saturday, September 17th from 1-9:30 p.m.
Coordinator Joseph Simas came before the License Commission at their last meeting to get the approval for their 7th annual event.
In turn, two License Commissioners David Gilgun and William Pappalardo gave the veterans a “well done” for their efforts in the past.
Also speaking strongly in favor of the event at their public hearing for the issuance of the license were two City Councilors, Jeff Dillon and Charles Viola.
Woburn Police Captain John Murphy, who is the liaison with the License Commission, also had high praise for the veterans efforts and festival. “We do work closely with them,” remarked Captain Murphy.
Dillon noted the veterans efforts “were done with great satisfaction and we appreciate the effort” and Viola remarked “they did a great job last year.”
Simas remarked that he and the veterans “really appreciate the support” and noted “we had a very successful year last year.”
The one-day licenses was issued on a 2-0 vote.
Other
The Surf Seafood Restaurant at 300 Mishawum Road (Woburn Village) was given a 2-0 vote to proceed with stand up drinking in accordance with looal rules and Sunday brunch.at the entirely new complex at the former Woburn Mall site attracted several restaurants.
Also the License Commission gave approval to to the the Dog House Bar & Grill at 434 Main St. in the middle of Wourn Center to proceed with renovations to the new restaurant complex. Manager Hugo Moraes appeared for approvals.
And, also in Woburn Center, The Fox Den at 482 Main Street (former Black andOrange) is not open yet..
