WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin recently advised the council of his intention to revisit a potential “smart growth” housing redevelopment on Federal Street by Library Park.
In a memo sent to the City Council some four years after a similar 40R zoning initiative was withdrawn by local firm Jamieson Properties, Galvin is asking the elected officials to accept a $5,000 gift that will be used to commission a Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) study regarding the future use of two parcels at 14 and 14R Federal Street.
The move comes after a Feb. of 2021 fire ravaged an existing multi-family building on one of the properties, which both sit by the Abbott Street Post Office.
“As you know, the above-referenced property was affected by a fire…and Jamieson Properties has been investigating redevelopment options since that time. The creation of a 40R District over the two lots will enable appropriate and financially-feasible redevelopment of the site while providing public benefits at the same time,” the mayor wrote.
“Through their attorney Joseph Tarby, Jamieson Properties has offered to gift $5,000 to the City to engage MAPC to assist in researching and developing a potential 40R District for the City Council’s consideration later this year,” Galvin further states in the Jan. 11 letter.
The request to accept the $5,000 gift is listed on the agenda for tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting in City Hall, which begins at 7 p.m. An accompanying order, being sponsored as a courtesy to the mayor by City Council President Michael Concannon, will likely be referred to committee for further study - though the matter could also be acted upon.
A quasi-public entity that provides planning assistance to all Massachusetts cities and towns, the MAPC was similarly hired by city officials back in 2018 to study the use of the state’s 40R or smart-growth zoning regulations to transform the Woburn Mall property into a mixed-use redevelopment containing apartments and an outdoor market style retail complex.
First touted by former Governor Mitt Romney back in 2004, the state's 40R regulations encourage cities and towns to cluster dense housing projects around downtown areas and major transportation hubs.
Proponents of 40R districts say such developments encourage use of public transportation, attract young adults and professionals, and tend to spur additional economic growth in urban areas.
To foster that "smarter" building trend, state officials will contribute roughly $75,000 to communities that establish a 40R district, while other financial incentives - like a one-time $3,000 per unit payment - are hinged upon the actual creation of new housing in those zones.
Back in 2017, Jamieson Properties similarly explored the use of the state’s 40R zoning regulations for the Federal Street sites, which at the time housed a total of 13 rental units.
With Galvin’s blessing, the petitioner proposed zoning rules for the district that would foster the construction of a 35-unit apartment building.
However, when pitching that original concept plan to the City Council, Jamieson officials were asked to reduce the project’s heavy reliance upon municipal parking to meet the development’s parking demands.
An alternative 48-unit apartment building, standing 40-feet tall and containing 28 spaces in a subsurface parking garage, was then proposed. Under the 40R standards then proposed - which would have required 1.25 parking spaces for every unit - the revised project would still require the use of 32 spaces in the Abbott Street lot across from the Woburn District Courthouse.
Ultimately, the mayor withdrew his support of the project, as he believed the four-story option was too dense. In January of 2019, Jamieson Properties’ officials officially pulled the plans after being unable to overcome that impasse with the mayor’s office.
Galvin, as Woburn's chief executive, is under 40R granted the sole authority to begin the conversation over establishing a special smart-growth district. To do so, the mayor must schedule a public hearing, in which the public at-large is given an opportunity to debate the merits of targeting a specific location for the zoning initiative.
The City Council, as the community's legislative branch, ultimately decides whether to okay the establishment of a 40R overlay district in any given location. It is further charged with creating local 40R zoning regulations, such as design standards and review criteria that must be adhered to once a developer submits an application for a smart-growth development.
Officials at the Mass. Department of Housing and Community Development, the agency responsible for ensuring those local ordinances adhere to the spirit of the 40R statute, also plays an oversight role in the legislative approval process.
