This Saturday in Woburn community members, local organizations, and elected officials will gather to observe and honor Juneteenth Independence Day. Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people within the United States, observed annually on June 19th. In July 2020, Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a bill designating Juneteenth as an annual state holiday in Massachusetts.
The Juneteenth Woburn celebration on June 19th, 2021 will begin with a Flag Raising Ceremony at 12:45pm in Woburn Common. Congresswoman Katherine Clark will join us for the raising of the Juneteenth Flag. The flag raising will be commemorated by a proclamation by Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin. The celebration will then continue on the Woburn Public Library front lawn from 1:00pm - 3:00pm. The Juneteenth Woburn guest of honor is Retired Air Force Captain and member of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc., Clifton E. Reed, who will be holding an open Q&A on the Tuskegee Airmen in the Woburn Public Library Program Room at 2:15pm. The event program will also include a selection of speeches from community members and student leaders, activities for children, food and refreshments, music, and more. The full schedule is as follows:
12:45pm | Flag Raising on Woburn Commons
1:00pm | Main Event begins on Woburn Public Library Front Lawn
1:10pm | Speaking Program
2:00pm | Children's Story Time 1
2:15pm | Tuskegee Airmen Q&A - Capt. Clifton Reed, USAF, RET.
2:30pm | Children's Story Time 2
1 - 3pm | Info & Activity Tables
1 - 3pm | Woburn Public Library open for Juneteenth Displays & Reading Lists
1 - 3pm | Gourmet Kreyol food truck
The Juneteenth Woburn celebration was coordinated by Social Capital Inc. (SCI) in partnership and with support from the City of Woburn, Cummings Properties, embRACE Club, Gourmet Kreyol, the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, the NAACP Mystic Valley Branch, St. John's Baptist Church, the Woburn Democratic City Committee, the Woburn Public Library, Woburn Public Schools, Woburn United Methodist Church, and Woburn Welcomes.
To find out more information about the Juneteenth Woburn 2021 celebration, visit https://www.facebook.com/SCIWoburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.