WOBURN - Satisfied with a reduction in the scope of the new business venture, the City Council earlier this week endorsed a revised proposal from Lawless Inc. to add a used car sales component to an existing repair garage in the South End.
During a regularly scheduled virtual meeting on Tuesday night, the aldermen voted unanimously in favor of issuing a special permit to the Four Corners headquartered auto dealership after the petitioner agreed to slash by 25 percent the number of used cars to be sold from 193 Main St.
Initially hoping to sell as many as 35 vehicles from the lot, which Lawless purchased in 2010, the prominent local business will now stipulate its second-hand sales license will be for 26 cars and trucks.
Situated in a neighborhood business (BN) district by Giovanni's Roast Beef, the .4-acre property by Fowle Street and Warren Avenue currently houses a 3,627 square foot auto garage that has been under Lawless Inc.'s management since around 2010.
"I appreciate you taking into consideration the comments from us a couple of weeks ago," said Alderman at-large Michael Concannon, who had been inclined to oppose the special permit request when it was introduced last month.
"I was concerned we'd be extending this use in a detrimental way, but as a result of how you've responded, I think you've substantially reduced the number of cars in the lot and improve the layout," he further commented.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing Lawless, by reducing the number of used cars being sold, his client was able to address two specific council concerns.
First, the lawyer suggested, the 25 percent reduction in cars should alleviate worries that second business operation would overcrowd the lot and make it difficult to navigate. In addition, the change also enabled the petitioner to reconfigure the larger parking lot, which created a wider entryway for trash haulers to pick-up dumpsters.
The council had last month also worried that the site would become so busy, customers waiting to access the site would back-up onto Main Street and exacerbate already difficult traffic conditions. Lawless, which has operated the multiple bay auto garage for nearly a decade now, has always asserted its belief that the new sales operation would have absolutely no impact on larger South End traffic patterns.
To bolster that argument, Tarby this week explained the inspection service station in the garage issues fewer than three stickers per day, while each of those unscheduled drive-in transactions lasts roughly 12 minutes.
The local attorney also elaborated on Lawless' sales team practices by explaining that most interactions with customers — including test drives — are now arranged in advance due to customers' increasing familiarity and comfort with email, text message, and other website-based inquiry tools.
"Since operating there, there's never been an issue in terms of cars queuing on Main Street. We don't believe there will be any adverse impact on traffic," Tarby concluded.
At least one special permit condition introduced by Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately aims to further reduce the possibility of traffic conflicts by requiring a one-way movement pattern into and out of the Main Street lot. The stipulation, unanimously supported by the council, requires the posting of 'Do Not Enter" signs, the re-stripping of the parking area, and the addition of directional pavement markings to improve internal lot circulation.
Other conditions attached to the special permit include the following:
• That the garage will operate between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday;
• and that the new used cars sales business will share the same hours as the repair shop, with the exception of Sundays, when customers may purchase vehicles between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Though the used car operation is allowed within the underlying neighborhood business (BN) zoning district around 193 Main St., Lawless needed to obtain a special permit because the existing property and business use does not comply with local zoning rules.
Since an auto garage has been situated on the South End parcel since 1949, the business use enjoys "grandfather" protections that render it exempt from zoning regulations.
The property itself is also non-conforming because the building sits too close to the side and rear property lines, while the parking lot also violates present-day setback rules. Under such circumstances, landlords are allowed to continue utilizing such commercial spaces (which predate the rules that rendered it non-compliant).
However, in adding new uses or making other changes to the property, petitioners are required to show those modifications will not create new or worse adverse conditions within the surrounding neighborhood.
