WOBURN - After 100 years of serving communities, Lowe's has revealed the 100 impact projects out of more than 2,200 submissions that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns initiative to celebrate Lowe's centennial.
The McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn was one of the only 100 selected.
The contribution will be used to upgrade the area to the rear of the club used extensively by members, including special groups like the daycare center at the club.
Lowe's funding will help communities in 36 states to rebuild from natural disasters, repair critical housing, restore beloved community centers, revive green spaces and much more.
The Woburn Club with 1,500 members also serves area-wide communities like Burlington and Winchester on a daily basis.
Executive Director Julie Gage noted in recent days, “The news has finally been made public, and I’m so thrilled to let everyone know that the club has been chosen to participate in the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns community impact projects. Jane Murray and Joe Gaiero worked hard to apply for this grant, including lots of paperwork and a virtual site visit. 100 projects across the country were chosen out of more than 2,200 submissions.”
Gage continued: “Our community impact project is to ‘makeover’ the backyard at the club. The primary goals are to install a preschool playground area, upgrade our educational garden and install an irrigation system to grow grass for the kids.”
Gage further noted, “There is a very tight timeline, as the project needs to be complete by Oct. 31, 2021. We are putting together an ad-hoc committee that will oversee the project from start to finish, and we want YOU to be a part of it. I hope members of both the staff and the board will be interested in taking a leadership role and implementing this project.”
Gaiero will serve as the project manager, but many hands will make light work. The committee will meet weekly or bi-weekly, as needed, depending on the state of the project. The first tasks will include reaching out to contractors for quotes, creating a timeline, etc. Individuals, contractors and others are urged to contact club at Charles Gardner Lane, call 781-935-3777 or send an e-mail to bgcwoburn.org
100 Hometowns
From helping reopen a legendary youth boxing gym in Washington D.C., to the expansion of a women's facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico; from building a playground in Randolph, Ohio to serve kids with disabilities, to renovating a shelter in Richmond, Calif. that gave NFL newcomer Najee Harris a home when he had none—the 100 projects span 36 states and help thousands of families from coast to coast, each of them with a unique story to tell.
Projects include 35 community centers, 19 community spaces, nine shelters, eight housing facilities, seven cultural preservation projects, seven playground installations, six gardens, four food pantries, four skilled trades projects, and one civic upgrade.
Lowe’s Home Imrovemet Warehouse has a major facility in Woburn at 15 Commerce Way.
"We are inspired by the nationwide response to 100 Hometowns, which brought people from all across the country to share with us their remarkable stories and hope for how their community might be made a little better," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Lowe's has been dedicated to improving homes, and hometowns, since its founding in 1921, and we look forward to continuing to do so for the next 100 years."
In addition to partnering with local Lowe's associates and its extensive network of Pros, non-profits and community groups including impact partner Points of Light.
About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada.
With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates.
Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts.
