WOBURN – The city’s Planning Board recently welcomed news that the state legislature extended permissions for municipalities to hold fully-remote and hybrid government meetings.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, Planning Director Tina Cassidy appraised the local officials of the last-minute action of state legislators, who extended a series of Open Meeting Law exemptions just before they expired in July.
Renewing the emergency pandemic measures enables government bodies to continue holding meetings virtually through March of 2023. The special provisions also apply to other required public gatherings, such as annual shareholder meetings for public companies and non-profit organizations.
The Planning Board, which is presently alternating between in-person and fully remote meeting options, has for months now observed a trend where greater numbers of citizens are tuning in for virtual gatherings. Proponents of a video-conferencing option also say the meeting flexibility has enabled petitioners, who often rely upon testimony from third-party experts like architects and civil engineers, to move ahead with public hearings and presentations when they would have otherwise asked for a continuance due to scheduling conflicts with their consulting teams.
“When we last met, we weren’t sure what would happen with remote meetings,” said Cassidy, recalling that the special pandemic provisions were set to expire just days after the board’s meeting in late July. “Since that time, the state Legislature has extended remote meetings. That means we have the flexibility to meet in-person or remotely.”
Under the state’s Open Meeting Law, government bodies are required to hold all official meetings in a public location with sufficient room to allow the general public to observe the proceedings. Prior to the public, a member of a public body was allowed to participate through a teleconferencing option, but a quorum of the government board needed to otherwise be in-person at that gathering.
Shortly after Mass. Governor Charles Baker used his emergency powers to ban large public gatherings and shut-down “non-essential” at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief executive signed an executive order that suspended parts of the Open Meeting Law to allow for remote meetings.
With officials in Woburn and beyond quickly familiarizing themselves with video-conferencing services like Zoom, remote and hybrid meeting formats have proven wildly popular, especially for parents of young children, professionals who work late into the evening, homebound seniors, and disabled citizens who have difficulty making it to City Hall.
Answering calls from city officials and the general public for a continuation of remote meeting options, the state Legislature has now acted at least three times to extend the emergency pandemic measure.
A number of advocacy groups, including media organizations, are asking the state Legislature to amend the Open Meeting Law to allow for flexible meeting options in perpetuity. Under at least one bill being proposed by state pols, cities and towns would be required to provide hybrid meeting technology, which would allow the general public to participate remotely during any in-person meeting.
During the recent gathering, Planning Board Chair Claudia Leis Bolgen suggested that mandate might go too far, as communities like Woburn currently don’t have the manpower or the technology needed for hybrid meetings.
“That would be a hefty burden to cary. It would mean every meeting would have to be conducted in-person and include a remote option. There’s technology and personnel involved,” the chairwoman remarked. “Currently, the City of Woburn doesn’t have that technology available, and I assume many other cities and towns don’t either.”
According to Cassidy, the Mass. Municipal Association (MMA), a government lobbying organization to which the City of Woburn belongs, is currently calling for a funding source to be attached to any bill that requires hybrid meetings.
“The MMA and other groups have called it an unfunded mandate,” the planning director said.
Planner Michael Ventresca later voiced his support for legislation that gave municipalities the flexibility to conduct both in-person and remote meetings.
“We’re definitely getting more participation from the community,” said the planner of virtual gatherings.
