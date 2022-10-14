WOBURN - The City Council recently sanctioned a first-time business owner’s request to add massage sessions to the suite of services being offered at her Woburn Center beauty salon.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously and without major debate to grant a special permit allowing muscular therapy to be performed within Jo Salon at 440 Main St. The council, satisfied the downtown business had sufficient access to a dumpster and municipal parking spaces, stipulated such massage services can only be offered between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing local merchant Dana Zhu, his client opened up her first salon in a single-story building by the MBTA bus stop off of Main Street about three months ago. The site in question, which sits in the heart of the city’s downtown district by the Salem Five Bank building, has a long history of being used for retail and professional service uses.
“It’s a one-story building containing approximately 5,260 square feet of retail space and it’s been used over the years for hair and nail salons, massage therapy, and fitness facilities,” said Tarby, who explained the Jo Salon storefront comprises approximately 976 square feet of space within the larger commercial building.
“She’d like to add muscular therapy as a service and she understands that if the council approves this petition, anyone providing muscular therapy must be licensed,” he continued.
Since opening her shop a few months ago, the new small business owner has primarily focused on nail and hair appointments, while some waxing and eyebrow threading services are also being offered. However, as she explained to the council, she has at least six years of previous experience in the muscular therapy industry and has a valid Massachusetts license to perform such services.
In response to comments provided by the city’s planning department, which provides the council with input on all new special permit applications, Tarby did provide the city officials with a basic layout of the salon, where a separate room will be set aside for massage appointments.
“So based on this plan, this is the current layout and there will be no renovations or anything?” asked Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers.
“That’s correct,” the applicant’s lawyer answered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.