WOBURN - Social Capital Inc. (SCI), the Woburn Public Library, and #WoburnUnites are coordinating a community effort to observe and honor Juneteenth Independence Day, with support from the Woburn Democrats Committee, the NAACP Mystic Valley Area Branch, and the City of Woburn. Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people within the United States, observed annually on June 19th. In July 2020, Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a bill designating Juneteenth as an annual state holiday in Massachusetts.
The theme of Juneteenth Woburn is “Celebrating & Learning Together,” so in the week preceding the celebration event on June 19th, there will be virtual opportunities to engage in educational programs and social activities.
The official Juneteenth Woburn celebration on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 will begin with a Flag Raising Ceremony at 12:45pm in Woburn Common. The flag raising will be commemorated by a proclamation by Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin. The celebration will then continue on the Woburn Public Library Front Lawn from 1:00pm - 3:00pm. The event program will include a selection of speeches from community members and student leaders, activities for children, food and refreshments, music, and more. All community members are invited and welcome to attend!
Juneteenth Woburn is one of many #WoburnUnites events happening throughout the year. #WoburnUnites is a network of local community groups that offers programming and resources to promote an inclusive, welcoming and equitable community.
Additional details of the Juneteenth Woburn program offerings will be shared closer to the event date. If you would like to get more information about Juneteenth Woburn, please contact Phil Gordon at pgordon@socialcapitalinc.org.
