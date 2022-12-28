WOBURN - The School Committee recently directed Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley to craft a letter to parents regarding the proper storage of firearms in their homes.
During their latest gathering in the Joyce Middle School, the School Committee, at the urging of Communications Subcommittee Chair Andrew Lipsett, voted unanimously to adopt a resolution that encourages local citizens to double check their weaponry to ensure it is locked away from the reach of children.
According to Lipsett, the Communications Subcommittee began researching the resolution in late October at the urging of former educator and Highet Avenue resident Diana Scinto.
Since beginning his review of the proposal, which calls for a letter to be sent home to parents reminding them of the state’s gun storage regulations, Lipsett and others came to believe that the request could ultimately end up saving lives.
“This is a state law and the resolution would call upon the district to provide notification to parents at the discretion of the superintendent,” he explained. “It’s to do some education around safe and secure storage of firearms.”
“While mass shootings are a fact of our existence right now, I think we need to pay attention to the fact that a lot of young people are injured and killed in the home through the accidental discharge of weapons,” he added.
Generally, there was little debate around the concept of sending home information about the state’s gun safety regulations to remind local gunowners about their obligations. However, School Committee Chairman Dr. John Wells did ask that a hold be placed on one section of the resolution that requires the district to include mention of the policy within student handbooks.
According to Wells, while the district routinely sends home informational packets to parents, language included within student handbooks does carry some legal weight. As such, he wanted to be sure that aspect of the proposal was reviewed by legal counsel.
“The one concern I have is I did see mention of the student handbook. I don’t know if we need to run this by our attorney first to make sure it’s consistent with what’s already in our handbook,” he said. “All the other things [in this resolution] are well within the rights of the School Committee to do, but the handbook has legal ramifications.”
Ultimately, the School Committee voted to adopt the resolution, but stipulated that nothing will be placed in student handbooks before first being vetted by an attorney.
School Committee member Chris Kisiel, who similarly supported the outreach and education aims of the proposal, did want to be sure the board was able to see copies of the letter being sent home. He also wanted to clarify that no parents will be asked to sign anything and send it back to the district.
“We’re not looking for anything back from parents, right?” he asked.
“No,” Lipsett answered.
“Okay. I just don’t want there to be situation where kids didn’t know there’s [a gun in the home] and now they see a form [that acknowledges one is around],” Kisiel responded.
Last October, while pitching the proposal to the School Committee during the citizen’s participation phase of a regular meeting in the Joyce Middle School, Scinto argued the letter would be no different that dozens of other health and safety notifications that are sent home to parents each year.
“Since parents are notified about a variety of safety topics, like safety on the bus, how to walk to school, Internet safety, vaping…[and] suicide awareness, including information bout the secure storage of firearms fits into this kind of safety messaging,” she said.
