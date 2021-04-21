WOBURN - Getting back to normal these days is a step-by-step process for many individuals, business, restaurants and the like.
In recent days, Jake n JOES Sports Grille at 230 Mishawum Road is one of those who have taken a first step with their March 27th UFC event (Ultimate Fighting Championship) - a first step success with three more to follow on April 21, May 15 and June 12.
The four events in recent weeks has been given a 3-0 approval by the Woburn License Commission with a solid report from the Woburn Police.
The event is not a new one in recent years, but as the pandemic has closed many restaurants and canceled events, the fact that Jake n JOES has gone forward is noteworthy in itself.
Back in March, manager Brian Gugliemo came before the commissioners to note similar events were held successfully, without incident, in recent years.
Last call was moved to12:30 a.m. with all drinks of the table by 1 a.m.
In turn, Gugliemo noted all COVID-19 restrictions would remain in place. However, he also remarked the UFC events do draw less of a crowd than in past years.
In these up-side-down times, he reported there would be no cover charge. In fact, he reiterated previous stances that the event is like having any other live sports event on television.
Gugliemo and Jake n JOES received a solid report card from Woburn Police Captain John Murphy, the liaison between the police and the commissioners. There was a fatal shooting in their parking lot in mid- December but Captain Murphy noted the relating event had nothing to do with anything related to Jake n JOES. Murphy told the commissioners the restaurant is usually crowded and is in part because of its good location.
Jake n Joes also was given high marks by Commissioner David Gilgun who said he has witnessed much good management at the popular restaurant. Both Gilgun and Ch’m. Skeffington responded with police and fire units the night of the December shooting.
The License Commission also voted a one-day license 3-0 to allow the Irish American Club at 147 Main Street in the South End permission to run a cornhole tournament on Saturday May 15th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.