WOBURN - The City Council recently issued a local trucking company permission to park eight vehicles overnight, so long as those 32-foot long vehicles are away from residential areas abutting a sprawling five-acre industrial site at 215 Salem St.
During the council’s latest gathering in City Hall, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes Salem Street, explained that Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn recently realized the local company was operating without an overnight parking permit while apparently investigating area complaints about traffic.
The site in question, though zoned for industrial uses, is situated within a mixed-use district that abuts some residential homes on Wood Street.
According to Lightening Express co-owners Justin and Tina Perrin, they had no idea they were required to obtain a special permit to leave their trucks overnight. The Wakefield couple, whose business is one of many leasing space within a two-story warehouse building on the grounds, have been working in Woburn now for close to seven years.
“We were notified by Thomas Quinn to come down for an overnight permit. About four months ago, I started that process, but the manager for our landlord was very ill and in and out of the hospital. That delayed everything,” Justin Perrin explained.
During the council debate about the permit, Mercer-Bruen proposed attaching 14 conditions to the special permit approval, including standard requirements that the business register all vehicles within the City of Woburn, ensure the lined spaces within the parking area where the vehicles are left are visible, and that the business screen off its dumpster and provide for pest and rodeo control.
Mercer-Bruen also contended that the business should be required to comply with Woburn’s “no trucking” rules and regulations that exist within a handful of neighborhoods where heavy vehicles are prohibited.
The owners, fine with all of those stipulations, did object to two other proposed conditions that would restrict their hours of operation to the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and require the trucking company to remove overgrown shrubbery by the Wood Street side of the property.
According to Justin Perrin, with his business primarily focussed on delivering air freight to Logan Airport, his drivers routinely begin work at around 5 a.m. and don’t return until around 9 p.m.
“Did you say my operating hours will be changed?” he asked.
“Yes, your hours will change,” responded Mercer-Bruen. They will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which is in the local zoning ordinance. 5 a.m. is far too early where you’re located.”
City Council President Edward Tedesco, pointing out that the zoning code technically contains no mandated restrictions to business hours of operation, later joined with Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell in suggesting that the trucking company be allowed to continue normal operations.
With the Perrin’s insisting they work very hard to limit noise disruptions and would be willing to prohibit any loading of their trucks before 7 a.m., Mercer-Bruen eventually agreed to the 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. work time.
“I did not get any specific noise complaints,” the Ward 5 Alderman conceded. “I will be willing to adjust the hours of operation, but if I do see or hear complaints about the noise, the council does reserve the right to pull you in for a special permit review.”
Tina Perrin, pointing out that their trucking company leases space on the opposite side of the property from where the overgrown sidewalk shrubbery is situated, later asked the council to reconsider that proposed requirement as well.
“The brush on the side of that building, we’re not even on that side of the property. How is that our responsibility to maintain that? Why should that be part of our special permit? It has nothing to do with us,” the Wakefield resident objected.
Mercer-Bruen subsequently dropped that condition from her list of stipulations, but did convince her colleagues to send a letter to the owner of 215 Salem St. asking for the issue to be addressed.
