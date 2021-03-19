WOBURN - With the council reverting back to a prior version of the zoning legislation, doggie day cares and pet recreation and training businesses will indeed need a special permit to open in Woburn.
During a gathering earlier this month in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously to adopt legislation that clarifies local zoning rules around the increasingly popular pet care and services industry.
Though advised against doing so by City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette, the council in passing the legislation ultimately included language that requires all pet care and recreation businesses to obtain a special permit before opening their doors.
The final version of the zoning amendment will allow pet sitting and animal training and recreation facilities within industrial and business interstate districts by special permit. In order to move ahead with an application, petitioners will have to demonstrate that their proposed business is situated at least 500 feet away from the nearest residential dwelling.
The lead sponsor of the legislation, City Council President and Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco introduced the proposal in January at the behest of a constituent and aspiring local business owner, who wants to open an indoor pet park where animals will be supervised directly by their owners.
When inquiring about the venture, the constituent learned that Woburn's zoning code is largely silent as to the legality of pet recreation facilities.
Since the council held the initial public hearing on the proposal, the legislation has been altered at least twice. The city's Planning Board advocated for the first rewrite of the zoning ordinance after suggesting the use be designated as allowable only by special permit.
According to the planners, even though the initiative aims to limit neighborhood conflicts by requiring pet care businesses to be situated at least 500 feet away from the nearest home, there have been problems in the city where barking dogs at similar enterprises caused disruptions.
Though various members of the council supported the Planning Board modification, City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette in a Feb. 11 memo challenged the legality of such a condition.
"Application of M.G.L. c.40A, §4, Uniformity of Districts, requires that if an ordinance allows a use, it must be allowed “by right” in at least one zoning district. The use cannot be allowed and require a special permit in all zoning districts," Callahan-Doucette explained.
With that legal opinion in hand, the council in late February referred the matter to its Ordinance Committee to determine whether the inclusion of additional operational restrictions of future pet care facilities was needed to address concerns about neighborhood conflicts.
Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Planning Director Tina Cassidy and Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell, confused by Callahan-Doucette's opinion, questioned whether her interpretation of state law would upset the earlier passage of various zoning amendments where designated land uses are only allowed by special permit.
"Planning staff will be seeking clarification/elaboration from [the city attorney], in particular relative to her conclusion that a use must be allowed by right in at least one zoning district in order to be permitted anywhere by special permit. Neither Planning Board members or its staff was aware of such a limitation/requirement," Cassidy wrote in a Feb. 25 memo to the council.
In a March 1 response to those inquiries, Callahan-Doucette clarified that rather than being required to make each type of use allowable by-right in at least one of a municipality's zoning districts, the city is obliged to ensure each zoning district as a whole include at least one by-right land use.
As such, she acknowledged that the city could move ahead with plans to designate pet recreation facilities as allowable only by special permit. Nonetheless, she recommended the council at least consider allowing businesses to open by-right in some circumstances.
"Notwithstanding this correction, I stand by my recommendation," Callahan-Doucette wrote. "There are zoning districts in the city, such as industrial or business, where a Pet Care Facility meeting specific requirements, as suggested by my revisions of the proposed ordinance, could be compatible with other uses in the district and thus be allowed by right."
