WOBURN - Current Woburn Veterans Services Officer Larry Guiseppe kicked off his farewell tour at the recent City Council meeting thanking the nine-member board for their support during his 12-year tenure while announcing his intentions to retire in the coming weeks.
In return, city officials had nothing but the highest of praise for Guiseppe stating he has brought the office to new heights for its level of service to those in the city that have fought for this country and deserve every benefit they have earned.
"I just thought it was the appropriate time to come down and thank each and everyone one of you for your support over the last 12 years," Guiseppe said. "I thoroughly enjoyed coming to work everyday and I loved the job."
Guiseppe thanked the council for the tremendous support his office and the veterans of the city received from the city and the City Council.
"I just wanted to publicly thank you," he said.
The first to applaud the Veterans Services Officer on a job well done was Ward 3 Alderman Richard Gately.
"Larry, I worked with you for a long time and you have done a tremendous job, You got a lot of people the benefits they deserved," adding there were cases where the person wasn't aware of the benefit until it was brought to light.
"When there was veteran who needed help your you were there to make sure they got what the deserved," Gately said, adding the number of people being helped by the office has soared during Guiseppe's tenure.
"I am sad to hear that you are leaving but I am happy for you," said Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer Bruen. "You will be missed by so many. Not just the veterans but so many more. Thank you so much."
Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell applauded Guiseppe for bring so faithful to the city's many veterans. making sure they got everything they deserved.
"I am so thankful you have been with us so many years," Campbell added.
When asked by Campbell what he plans to do in retirement, Guiseppe said he wasn't going away but would just be a little more on the sidelines.
Alderman-at-large Robert Ferullo, the former Woburn Police Chief, said when ever services were needed Guiseppe was always there to lend a hand. "You were always there to help each and every veteran," he said.
Ward 3 Council Jeffrrey Dillon issued his thanks for both the service to the city's veterans and this country put forth by Guiseppe who served two tours with the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War.
Dillon said everytime a phone call went out it always went answered,
Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demurs said Guiseppe was a shining example of leaving an office in better shape then when he arrived.
"I never saw an example when you didn't have passion and emotion gleaming through you," Demers said.
Said Ward 6 Councilor Jow DeMambro, "I thank you for all you have done for my family and all of our veterans."
Ward 7 Alderman Charles Viola
City Council President Michael Concannon was last to speak and also issued strong words of support
Guiseppe, a Woburn native and WMHS alumnus, joined the United States Marine Corps right after his graduation, and he subsequently served two tours of duty in Vietnam for two-and-a-half years.
The forward infantry observer, who joined the service in 1968 and ultimately obtained the rank of sergeant, was honorably discharged in 1971.
After leaving the military, Guiseppe joined Woburn’s Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 543, where he is a past commander and lifelong member.
The Purple Heart recipient also joined the American Legion’s local George Campbell Post and has been active as a Trustee of the Woburn Lion’s Breakfast Club.
He is a Past President of Woburn Youth Hockey and a volunteer coach for Woburn Little League’s girls softball division.
