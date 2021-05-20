SOME 60 PEOPLE turned out for the tour of the former Hurld Elementary School to hear and begin discussions on the future uses of the site. A park is planned for the front while wetland restoration will be done on the back side of the lot. Here, Ward 3 Alderman Jeff Dillon leads one of many tours around the former Hurld School property including a stop outside of a classroom that belonged to his teacher Alice Dillon, who happens to be Jeff Dillon’s aunt.

(KAPAndrewsPhotos.com)