This coming Sunday Gary Leavitt and Friends on 1510 WMEX will celebrate MLB‘s opening day.
Join Gary and his cohost, brother Keith, as they interview some former major-league baseball greats including Denny McLain, Sam McDowell, Kevin Mitchell and Oil Can Boyd. This particular radio show has been voted as New England‘s most entertaining as well as being rated number one in that time slot.
This Sunday show will also feature some Tributes to Ted Williams, bugs bunny, Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty and anything else that has baseball related.
Tune in from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and possibly win a gift card to one of Massachusetts best eateries. You can also listen to the show online at WMEXBoston.com
