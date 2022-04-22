WOBURN - As funding mounts for the project, the next question is what is the status of the former school building on the Hurld School site off Bedford Road in West Woburn where a new park project is underway.
The answer is it will eventually come down, but planning is still underway for the entire site with the demolishing of the building being part of the plan, stated Mayor Scott Galvin recently.
"It is already a nuisance," Galvin acknowledged.
He noted it is one of two projects involving former school buildings with the other being the building housing the former Plympton Elementary School.
Both are being moved along but are not immediately time sensitive, the mayor said.
"We don't want to keep the building (the Hurld) up forever," said Galvin, noting both the Hurld and Plympton schools are becoming more and more a public nuisance as they fall further into disrepair.
The city, Galvin said, is awaiting final plans on the "Hurld Park Infrastructure Project" but said that some small aspects of the building may be built into the design of the new park if they fit esthetically. He noted this has become a bit of a common theme with such project in the area where a bit of the old is combined with the new.
But, overall, the building will be coming down once those designed plans are finalized, he said.
A small part of a wall or other small remnants of the building may remain if they can blended tastefully into the plans but there will no longer being any enclosed parts of the building.
At the Plympton, some space is being used inside including some storage space for the Fire Department, which will become obsolete once the new fire headquarters is complete off Main Street outside Center Square.
He also noted a new completion date for the new station is now sometime around late October.
Preliminary plans for the new Hurld Park were introduced last May to area residents, and the city, with a presentation at the site followed by a walk with those in attendance, largely local residents, around the building with the intent of gathering input on what people would like to be see done.
A large portion of the project involves rehabilitating and improving a large wetland area to the rear of the school.
The project recently received $262,000 in federal funding, with assistance from Assistant Speaker Catherine Clark and Senator Edward Markey and others, to be used for completing engineering designs for this major (11.3 acres) green infrastructure project in Woburn.
According to a release earlier this year, "this project will make its surrounding neighborhood significantly more heat and flood resilient as climate change increases both summer temperatures and rainfall intensity." Community co-benefits, it was noted include stormwater pollution remediation through a constructed wetland; stream, floodplain and wetland restoration; ADA-accessible paths; and both active and passive recreation.
Those closely working on the project include Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Dillion, City Council President Michael Concannon, the Woburn Recreation Department and Director Rory Lindstrom, the City's Engineer's Office and City Engineer Jay Corey.
Also playing a key role in the project is the Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA) which includes this Woburn contributory.
Back in March, during a tour of the area with Catherine Clark, Catherine Pedemonti, MyRWA’s Environmental Resiliency Manager said, “This park has it all — it’s going to manage local and regional flooding, which is really important as we are going to get more intense and more frequent rain storms. It will provide shade for the summers that are going to get hotter, and it will help in terms of water quality, filtering pollutants before they make it into our rivers. But those are the pieces nobody is going to see. In a few years when this is built, all we’ll see is this amazing park, an amazing open space, a gathering space for the community, for family and friends and neighbors to get together — and restored wetlands. It will really be just a gorgeous face for the residence of Woburn.”
The Hurld School was opened in 1957 and built at a cost of $614,758 with the state paying 37.09 percent, according to city records. It was closed at the end of the 2018 school year in June 2018 as students were moved mainly to the new Hurld Wyman Elementary School.
