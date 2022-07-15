WOBURN - A few weeks after approving a series of zoning changes to allow for solar installations and accessory uses on the East Woburn site, the City Council unanimously approved changes to a retaining wall at the Vale redevelopment.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, who represents Boston’s Leggat McCall, contractors working on his client’s site off of Montvale Avenue have recently encountered a series of large ledge outcroppings by the future site of several residential developments.
In light of those obstacles, Tarby filed a petition to modify a retaining wall that was to be constructed in the area.
“What we’re seeking is approval of a minor modification which is due to site conditions, most notably rock formations. The change will reduce the overall length and square footage of the retaining wall,” he said.
Situated on the old Kraft Foods or Atlantic Gelatin plant site, the redevelopment is the largest in city history and will include the construction of a commercial research and development and life sciences campus, various restaurants and retail shops, 75 townhouse and 122 apartments, and an elderly housing and assisted living complex.
According to Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the old industrial property, she considers the proposed change a design improvement.
“I’m usually not a big fan of minor modifications, but in this case, it’s just reducing the size of a wall. It doesn’t have any impact on any residents in the area and I think it will be a small improvement,” she said.
Start of 2022-2023 school year
Also in recent weeks, the School Committee during a gathering in the Joyce Middle School approved the official calendar for the 2022-2023 year.
This year, teachers will report to their classrooms on Sept. 6 - or the day after the Labor Day holiday. Students would then attend their first day of classes on Thursday, Sept. 8. For those participating in the district’s preschool programs, the first day of school will be held on Sept. 12.
“That’s really the most important thing people need to know right now,” said Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley of the school schedule, which is now publicly available for viewing on the district’s website.
MASC delegate
is Andrew Lipsett
The School Committee also recently voted unanimously to name board member Andrew Lipsett as their designee to an annual conference held on Cape Cod.
According to Lipsett, who also attended the Mass. Association of School Committee (MASC) conference on behalf of the city’s education board last year, he is excited to be heading back.
“I served in that role last year and I thank you for your trust in me. I’d love the opportunity to go back,” he said, before his colleagues unanimously agreed to name him as Woburn’s delegate.
During the annual MASC conference, school committee members from across the state gather to share ideas, debate and vote on proposed educational policies, and attend seminars in which the latest ideas around curriculum and learning are explored.
Woburn has sent at least one School Committee representative to the conference for the better part of the past two decades.
