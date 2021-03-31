WOBURN -The City of Woburn is one of 125 communities across the Commonwealth selected to participate in the Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Massachusetts Downtown Initiative (MDI) Local Rapid Recovery Program (LRRP), which is designed to assist communities and local business districts plan for a future beyond the economic challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
East Hartford, CT- based real estate and economic development consulting firm Goman+York will be facilitating the study through grant-funded consulting services valued at $60,000.
Woburn stakeholders, including the Mayor’s Office, the Woburn Redevelopment Authority, the Woburn Chamber of Commerce, and city staff are tasked with gathering downtown business input to support the program’s success.
The end product will be the release of a final plan identifying short and intermediate term actions and investments to increase downtown foot traffic and improve outcomes in the public and private realms, including revenue and sales, administrative capacity, tenant mix and cultural/arts.
Due to the acute challenges faced by the downtown business community over the past year, city officials are eager to take part in this latest opportunity from DHCD/MDI. The LRRP program aims to accomplish its goals by utilizing data analysis, a local business survey, community assessments, collaboration and the strength of knowledge from both the community and the consultants to identify achievable projects with available funding sources where appropriate. As part of this process, the city’s stakeholders envision robust participation from Woburn Center businesses to provide the business survey feedback that will be critical to a cohesive Action Plan.
DHCD is requiring LRRP projects to be completed by August 31, 2021, and city officials will announce the results shortly thereafter. The city’s stakeholders will organize and plan the implementation of recommended actions, which might include hosting popular live events or targeting improvements to enliven public spaces, over the course of the ensuing weeks and months.
For more information about the study or to participate in the business survey as a representative for a downtown business, please access the city’s webpage at woburnma.gov, fill out the survey directly https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRRPBiz or contact City Planner/Grant Writer Dan Orr, at dorr@cityofwoburn.com or 781-897-5816.
