WOBURN - As expected, a South End lumber yard owner challenged the City Council’s denial of a special permit to expand a driveway entrance and pave over other areas by a Prospect Street area storage yard.
During a City Council meeting last night in City Hall, the elected officials acknowledged a request from City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette to meet in executive session to discuss the lawsuit, which was filed in Land Court on Jan. 3. Ultimately, the council voted unanimously and without debate to refer the city lawyer’s request to the Liaison Committee.
After more than 10 months of deliberations over the proposal, the City Council in early December voted unanimously against issuing the special permit to petitioner Jackson Lumber due to concerns about potential neighborhood flooding impacts.
In its Land Court appeal, the plaintiff contends that the City Council, in denying the special permit due to flooding concerns, overstepped its authority by ignoring evidence that the business’s proposed mitigation package would reduce its existing contribution to those issues.
Among other concessions, Jackson Lumber attorneys point out in the lawsuit, the firm agreed to replace an old sewer line within its boundaries and upgrade the site’s drainage and infiltration system capabilities. Under protest, the applicant would later consent to undergoing a peer review process, whereby a third-party consultant would consider whether Jackson Lumber was living up to its commitments.
“The sole basis for the denial by the council of the decision is the opinion of DPW Superintendent [Jay Duran] and DPW memos in the record. No other objection was received and reviewed by the council when issuing its decision,” the plaintiff alleges.
“None of the evidence given at the hearings, including the memos of the engineering department, the memo of the Planning Board, the three memos of the DPW, or the Conservation Commission’s determination included any concern that the project would not be in comport with [the zoning regulations],” Jackson Lumber further claims.
The Lawrence-based building materials supplier, which operates a lumber yard at 36 Prospect St., first requested the special permit application back in Feb. of 2021, when local attorney Mark Salvati outlined his clients’ plans to pave around 21,000 square feet of area by the entrance to one of its storage areas.
At the time, the petitioner, whose 2.48-acre site includes consists of two main sales and inventory buildings and four smaller storage structures, explained the driveway widening and other access improvements were aimed at making it easier for heavy trucks and suppliers to pull in and out of the property.
From the outset of the special permit deliberations, DPW Superintendent Jay Duran and City Engineer Jay Corey questioned whether the extra impervious surface would exacerbate neighborhood flooding woes experienced due to substandard area stormwater systems in the area. The city officials also worried about the condition of a pre-existing sewer line that ran across the Jackson Lumber storage yard and argued that excavation activity on the site could further compromise that infrastructure.
What resulted was nearly 10 months of negotiations between the city managers and the petitioners in an attempt to broker a compromise whereby the applicant would foot the bill for requested drainage system improvements to alleviate flooding issues around Prospect Street and Mount Pleasant Court.
Halfway into the process, the council also had to ask Jackson Lumber to withdraw and refile the petition, as three councilors had missed at least two of the public hearings and were thereby rendered unable to vote on the proposal.
Though Jackson Lumber’s South End property is situated within an industrial zoning district, where the proposed business expansion would normally be allowed by right, a special permit was needed because the Prospect Street site also sits within a groundwater protection district.
Before voting to deny the special permit early last December, Council like Ward 5’s Darlene Mercer-Bruen and Ward 3’s Jeffrey Dillon argued that she would be violating her obligations to the community by ignoring Duran’s repeated warnings that the project could jeopardize public safety by worsening flooding events by Mount Pleasant Court and a multi-family condo building at 35 Prospect Street.
“I don’t know how we as a council can look at this [report from our DPW superintendent] and give any serious thought to approving this,” said Dillon, who urged Jackson Lumber officials to come back to the negotiating table to broker a compromise with Duran.
Though ultimately voting against issuing the special permits, Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately, whose ward includes the area around Prospect Street, suggested last December that Jackson Lumber had demonstrated that its proposed mitigation package would not exacerbate the neighborhood’s stormwater systems.
“You can’t blame that [whole situation] on these people,” said Gately of the flooding. “It’s been there for quite a while. It’s not their problem. It’s the city’s problem.”
According to recent land court filings, the pending court action is currrently in the discovery phase, which is expected to conclude by June 29, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.