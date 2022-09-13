WOBURN -The city of Woburn’s funding the retirement system for the city’s retirement fund remained strong for the past year after a PERAC report showed a gain on investment of 20.78%.
The report came from the overseer of the city’s pension plan, the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission.
The strong report was the third straight year of positive returns for the 973 employees covered by the plan (478 active members and 495 retirees).
Still, the city’s pension fund is not predicted to be full funded until the year 2035.
Executive Director of PERAC John W. Parsons put it this way: “The Commission and staff are pleased to release this Annual Report on the Massachusetts Public Retirement System for 2021 which in ways (was) both good and bad was similar to 2020.”
Similar to 2021, Parsons reported, retirement systems continued to excel in 2021 providing quality services to members and delivering retirement allowances without a hitch.
“After strong composite investment returns in 2019 and 2020, the 2021 results of 19.5%topped both years due in part to continued strong board oversight and leadership, competitive processes, and deliberate portfolio construction,” he said.
Woburn showed a 20.78% on returns in 2021 and boosted its Market Value to $188.1 million. Winchester, for example, had a similar 20.47^ and a Market Value of $176.7 million. The town of Burlington is on a different retirement plan.
And, in the long run from 2012-2021, Woburn has show an annualized return of 11.09% despite some bad years like 2018 when a negative return came into play. And, Winchester had a 9.96% return over the same period with an 8.95% return over the same period.
The Woburn Retirement board members, who remain much the same over the long run, include Chairman Denis Devine, Charles Doherty, Gerald Surette, Marylou Lundin and Michael Gorman.
Parsons and the board also reported many positive things, including the PROSPER program that eliminated the need for paper files :and improving the timing and integrity of the pension calculation function.”
In addition, the board said, the board members submitted their annual Statements of Financial Interest via PROSPER for the first time and PERAC reported 100% compliance for active board members.
The “Help Take a Bite Out of Pension Fraud” illustrations and statements were everywhere with the effort of raising the consciousness of PERAC members,
