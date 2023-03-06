WOBURN - Waiting for parent feedback, the School Committee will likely retract a scheduled day off on April 7 for the Christian observation of Good Friday and convene classes to make-up for learning time missed during last month’s five-day teachers’ strike.
During a meeting in the Joyce Middle School earlier this week, the school board in a 6-to-1 vote directed Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley to prepare a survey that will ask parents whether they prefer the makeup day to be set for the religious holiday on April 7 or during the last Friday of April vacation - or April 21.
The expectation of the School Committee at the time of the vote was that the survey would have to be sent out this Wednesday to parents, who would have just a few days time to indicate their preference.
School Committee member Ellen Crowley, who is of no relation to the superintendent, led the push to circulate the parental inquiry immediately so that a decision on the issue can be made as soon as possible.
“Given this is a monumental decision in terms of family planning, we should ask the administration to send out a survey and get some feedback from families,” the School Committee member said. “We’re looking at April vacation to have school. It seems to me the holiday known as Good Friday is also an option.”
The School Committee, which is charged with setting the district’s calendar, is being forced to make-up the time due to state “time-on-learning” regulations that require all cities and towns to hold at least 180 days of classes each school year.
Though the district has an automatic five-day cushion built into its annual calendar to account for potential snow-related cancellations of classes, those days have already been spent due to last month’s teachers’ strike. As a result, the last day of school for the 2022-2023 academic year had already been pushed to Friday, June 30.
Because the superintendent has since cancelled classes due to a recent snow storm, the district must now add another day. However, educators’ contracts prohibit the district from extending the school year into the month of July, which leaves the city with no choice but to cancel holidays, hold classes during April vacation, or take extreme action like opening schools on weekends.
According to Crowley, she prefers retracting the Good Friday holiday because per district policy, students still have the option to take the day off. If families go away for April vacation and students are unable to attend classes on Friday, April 21, that absence will not be excused.
“I’m leaning toward Good Friday, because we have a religious observation policy that allows kids to not be penalized for taking that day off,” she explained.
School Committee member Patricia Chisholm, who like Crowley prefers cancelling classes on Good Friday, did worry about sending out a survey to parents, as she believed that feedback might delay a final decision too long.
Chisholm initially advocated for voting immediately to claw back the holiday and hold classes, but later relented after her colleagues agreed to demand survey results within a few days.
“No matter what you do, some people are [going to be upset]. Vacations are likely already planned, and April vacation is one where a lot of parents do go away [with their children]. I’m sure [a lot of] staff members also have plans,” said Chisholm.
The lone dissenter in this week’s vote was School Committee member Michael Mulrenan, who believed the board should wait until its March 14 meeting before making any official calendar changes.
Mulrenan believed that the survey may become entirely moot should a snow storm of significance cross into New England during the month of March and cause another snow day in Woburn. He also argued it was unfair to require the superintendent to post a survey on such short notice.
“The superintendent is just getting this direction tonight and we have a meeting on March 14. I’m in favor of waiting until then,” he said. “We might end up having another four days to make up with a [March] blizzard. To ask the administration to come up with a question and survey within the next 48 hours is not fair in my opinion.”
Though state education officials do allow school districts to seek waivers that free communities from having to fulfill time-on-learning requirements due to unforeseen circumstances, the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education rarely grants such relief.
For example, in 2015 - the last time the School Committee authorized central office administrators to call off Good Friday and convene a day of school - Woburn was one of dozens of districts across the state at risk of running afoul of time-on-learning standards.
That year, the district called of classes for several days due to a late January blizzard that dumped roughly 2.5 feet of snow in the area. The following month, during what remains the highest monthly snowfall total ever recorded in the Boston area, classes were called off again and again in communities across the state as a staggering 64.8 inches of snow fell.
Despite that history-setting weather, DESE officials refused to even consider the issuance of time-on-learning waivers unless districts exhausted other options like holding classes during April vacation and on the weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.