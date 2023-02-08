WOBURN – Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) while in Watertown celebrating the $240,000 she recently secured for that city’s Stormwater Tree Trench Project to improve the community’s climate resiliency also announced a major boost to an ongoing Woburn project, the Hurld Park Green.
In total, Clark secured more than $20 million for the Fifth District, which includes Woburn and Winchester, including $11 million for eight climate resiliency and environmental justice projects in Arlington, Cambridge, Framingham, Malden, Revere, Watertown, and Woburn.
As part of the announcement Clark spoke of the $2.9 million that has been secured for the Hurld Park Green Infrastructure Project in Woburn.
City officials, including Ward 3 Alderman Jeff Dillon, have been working extensively to come up with plans to replace the former Elementary School with a park and walking trails with this being the largest amount of funding to date.
In addition, three other substantial grants in the amounts of $265,000, $268,925, and $300,000 have also been secured for the site off Bedford Road in West Woburn through the state and the Mystic River Watershed Association.
The funding is significant as the project will eventually entail tearing down the former elementary school and constructing the park with a large amount of money going toward wetland and river restoration projects along with walking trails and an inclusive play area for children.
Dillon has noted in the past that the inclusive play area is being done with the support of the local group, "Justin's Voice."
These projects at the former Hurld will help build green infrastructure and accessible outdoor public spaces, improve water quality, and protect natural resources from the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events.
“The pandemic and recent extreme storms have laid bare the inequities facing so many in our community – from unequal access to outdoor spaces to the rising threat of dangerous flooding,” said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark. “I’m thrilled to announce that I have secured nearly $11 million for critical community projects that will help our local partners tackle the climate crisis and ensure every family in our community has access to green space, clean water, and clean air.”
In Watertown, this funding will help build 15 stormwater tree trenches to reduce storm runoff, filter out pollutants, and recharge the groundwater supply. This will help keep water clean for local families, as well as prevent damaging phosphorus pollution from reaching the Charles River.
At the Watertown event, funding for the Woburn project was outlined.
It includes:
Hurld Park Green
Infrastructure Project
— Woburn, $2,916,370
The funding will be used to restore and protect eight acres of vulnerable wetlands by removing invasive species, improving water quality, and installing accessible boardwalks and walking trails. The funding will also be used to demolish the old school building currently on the site and create a new children’s play area and community garden. This is in addition to the $262,500 that Clark brought to the district last year for the planning and development of the park.
“We appreciate Congresswoman Clark and her staff’s continued strong advocacy and support for the 5th district,” said Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and Alderman Jeff Dillon. “We are especially grateful for her successful effort to secure $3 million for the construction of the exciting new 11-acre open space and recreation project at Hurld Park, the site of the former Daniel P. Hurld Elementary School.”
The former Hurld Elementary School was vacated upon completion of the new Hurld Wyman Elementary School.
Dillon has noted that a “Hurld Park Vision” session is being planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. online (See graphics for details).
A second session is set for Thursday, March 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Another area project includes:
Mystic River
Path Project
— Arlington, MA: $1,000,000
This funding will be used to design a 1.7-mile shared-use path along the Mystic River and Lower Mystic Lake in Arlington. It will also link the northern end of the Alewife Brook Greenway to the Minuteman Bikeway in Arlington Center, increasing safety and access for walkers and bike riders by adding a 12-foot-wide path along the waterways and redesigning the rotaries at major intersections.
"We are so appreciative of the effort and funding that Congresswoman Clark is channeling toward climate resiliency and equity in our watershed," said Patrick Herron, Executive Director, Mystic River Watershed Association. "Each of these projects represents a significant contribution in a healthy environment, reduction of future climate-related harm and revitalization of our communities".
