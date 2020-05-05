WOBURN - Four area fire departments were called to the scene of 8 Green Street this morning at 5:50 a.m. to battle a two alarm fire in a string one-story warehouse buildings in a complex of seven empty, warehouse-styled wooden and concrete buildings.
The buildings are located not far from the busy Main Street intersection, however, traffic was not stopped on Main Street but traffic to the east near Prospect Street was disrupted.
Crews from Burlington, Wiinchester and Stoneham assisted.
“There was heavy fire showing when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Steven Adgate. “It was great effort by the departments in controlling it.”
For more on the fire, See Today's Daily Times Chronicle. (KAPAndrewsPhoto)
