WOBURN - A Middlesex Superior Court judge last night ordered Woburn’s teachers to halt a strike and return immediately to their classrooms, but city educators nonetheless returned to picket lines outside of local schools on Tuesday for a second straight day.

Meanwhile, city officials and members of the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) reported making progress on Monday as both sides tried to reach a breakthrough in stalled contract talks.

However, with the normal secrecy around the collective bargaining process shattered by the strike and each side trying to capture the public’s support for their cause, the two camps continued to take shots at each other in prepared statements issued through the day on Monday.

According to Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) President Barbara Locke, after Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee abruptly walked out of a scheduled morning negotiation session, the two sides found some common ground on improving paraprofessional pay later in the day.

Paid substantially less than teachers, WTA officials say paraprofessionals, who are currently hired at a starting salary of $22,000, deserve a “living wage”. The union reportedly wants to hike that starting pay package up to $27,000, a demand which the city has described as financially untenable.

“Mayor Galvin and [School Committee member] Ellen Crowley’s reckless refusal to return to the negotiation table until 2:30 p.m. Monday is why school is canceled for another day. This is simply unacceptable,” said Locke in a statement released just after the afternoon talks ended at around 8 p.m. last night.

“Significant progress was made in the last few hours on improving wages for our paraprofessionals. We strongly felt that a contract could have been resolved tonight and that our educators would return to doing what they do best: teaching our Woburn students,” the WTA officer added.

The mayor, who has accused union officials of trying to hijack the negotiations through last Friday’s “illegal” vote to go on strike starting this week, also on Monday night characterized the afternoon talks as positive.

At the same time, the city’s chief executive, who sent attorneys to Woburn’s Middlesex Superior Courthouse on Monday morning in an attempt to end the strike, continued to berate rank-and-file teachers for the work stoppage.

“While progress has been made, no agreement has been reached,” Galvin and the local School Committee announced at around 9:40 p.m. on Monday night in a prepared statement. “The WTA has informed us it will continue its illegal strike on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and ignore a Commonwealth Employment Relations Board ruling ordering it to cease and desist. As a result, Woburn Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.”

In a significant development for the city, Middlesex Superior Court Associate Justice Maureen Mulligan last night issued a preliminary injunction against the WTA that ordered union officers and rank-and-file members to return to work this morning.

The judicial order, released publicly after contract talks ceased on Monday, also requires Locke and WTA officials to explain what actions they’ve taken to comply with her decision by no later than 10 a.m. this morning.

According to Mulligan, who during a Monday afternoon hearing was asked by both city and state attorneys to uphold a Jan. 30 ruling of the Mass. Employment Relations Board, she believes the emergency order is warranted given the city’s likelihood of prevailing in any protracted legal battle.

“The WTA and its officers and employees it represents, and Locke, in her official capacity, shall immediately cease and desist from engaging or threatening to engage in a strike or work stoppage…and shall immediately return to their assigned work locations on January 31, 2023,” wrote the Middlesex Superior Court jurist.

“The WTA and its officers and employees it represents, and Locke, in her official capacity, shall publicly state no later than 11:00 p.m. on January 30, 2023 that (1) the strike is cancelled and there will be no strike action; and (2) planning inducing, encouraging and condoning a strike, work stoppage, slowdown or other withholding of services is prohibited by [state law],” Mulligan further ordered.

With teachers rejoining picket lines across the school district this morning, WTA’s officers have not yet indicated how they’ll respond to the latest decision. However, given that no mention of the court order has been uploaded to the union’s social media channels - as instructed by the judge - it appears that Locke and other WTA officers do not intend to comply with the injunction.

Notably, documents allegedly discovered by local school officials on internet servers prior to last Friday’s WTA vote to go on strike suggest union leaders had been prepared for the likelihood that the courts would intervene on the city’s behalf.

Specifically, per an order of Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley last week, Technology Director Jennifer Judkins searched the district’s computer servers for evidence that teachers and union representatives had been discussing a potential strike via email or social media messages. She also surveilled computer-based calendar applications to see if staff members had inputed appointment or event dates that made reference to a work stoppage.

One item located during Judkins’ investigation, according to a city complaint filed on Jan. 24 with Mass. Department of Labor Relations (DLR), is a strike “frequently asked questions” page that explains what would likely happen in the event that the courts intervene.

“What is the legal process surrounding a strike?” the flyer asks. “The district files a petition with the state labor board to stop the strike. The Labor Board will ask the courts to issue an order for the strikers to stop and go back to work. Strikers would be unlikely to follow such an order until their demands were met.”

“The Labor Board would then need to file an injunction in the courts to halt the strike, and the courts (in order to enforce the injunction), would likely levy a fine against the union (and possibly union leaders) in order to apply pressure to the union to end the strike,” the advisory continues.