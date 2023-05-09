WOBURN - The City Council recently advised DPW Superintendent Jay Duran about potential parking issues that may arise from a routine request from Eversource to install new electrical cables by Forest Park Road.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, Thomas Street resident Patti Doyle questioned whether Forest Park Road will be ripped up as a result of Eversource’s recent request to install 574 feet of conduit from a telephone pole to private property on Thomas Street.
Wanting to be sure the road is restored to the same condition that existed prior to that potential excavation activity, the area resident also pointed out that various neighborhood abutters are dependent upon on-street parking.
“Do we know when this will be done? There are some people who live on Forest Park Road and I’m not sure if they’ve been notified about this [project],” said Doyle. “They do park in the street, so their cars will have to be moved.”
The City Council, which was being asked by the utility company to set up the petition for an initial public hearing, ultimately voted to hold that first discussion on May 16.
However, before taking that vote, City Council President Michael Concannon assured the local resident that her comments would be taken into consideration by Duran.
“The DPW superintendent works with the petitioner on these matters and he’s still [soliciting feedback] on this [proposal]. So when something comes back to us from him, it will include recommendations on things like [restoring the roadway],” Concannon explained.
With the spring construction season in full swing, the City Council also set-up for public hearings a number of other petitions from utility companies, including:
• A petition from Eversource to install 341 feet of conduit from a telephone pole on Beach Street to private property;
• An Eversource petition involving the installation of 44-feet of conduit from Main Street to a manhole structure on Campbell Street;
• And an Eversource request to install 96-feet of conduit from a manhole on Main Street to an underground structure on Franklin Street.
Appointments
The council also during a recent meeting adopted a Personnel Committee report recommending the city officials confirm Mayor Scott Galvin’s appointment of Alan Simpson to the Woburn Ski and Golf Authority.
Meanwhile, referred back to the Personnel Committee were two other proposal mayoral appointments, including:
• The re-appointment of Arlington Road’s Larry Rideout to the Woburn Housing Authority Board until March 31, 2028;
• And the reappointment of Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn to Woburn Housing Authority for another term that will expire at the end of March in 2028.
