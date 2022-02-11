WOBURN - City consultants recently unveiled plans for $17.6 million expansion at Horn Pond’s water treatment complex that would enable the city to virtually eliminate polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from the local drinking supply.
During the latest gathering of the City Council, Mayor Scott Galvin and representatives from Boston engineering firm CDM Smith explained the treatment plant upgrade would guarantee Woburn’s future compliance with new state rules regulating the volume of PFAS allowed in potable water supplies.
Though the city has since 2016 complied with a less rigid federal regulations regarding PFAS levels, which stipulate the presence of the so-called forever chemicals should not exceed 70 parts per trillion (PPT), the community has now twice violated a tougher 20 PPT standard imposed last April by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
“We’ve been testing our PFAS levels for years and on average, our levels have been 18.5 parts per trillion,” said Galvin, who though acknowledging the contaminates can pose a threat to vulnerable populations, also sought to assure the broader public that Woburn’s water supply is still safe to consume.
“We’re in the process of getting estimates together to install six new carbon filters down at the treatment plant. That will help us pretty much eliminate PFAS from our water system,” the mayor later commented about the proposed permanent solution to the issue.
PFAS sources
Last fall, Galvin and CDM Smith consultant Carol Reno approached the council to discuss the PFAS standards after the city exceeded the new state standard during the summer of 2021. At the time, PFAS concentrations in water samples were found at 24 parts per million, or just over the new MassDEP standard. The city has since exceeded the threshold a second time for the fall of 2021, when PFAS levels sampled at 22 PPT.
PFAS are chemicals that are generally used to water proof products or create an anti-sticking or anti-staining effect on items such as pots and pans, carpets, and clothing. Today, PFAS are still commonly used in thousands of other consumer products that range from beauty cosmetics and shampoos to automotive cleaners, construction materials, and electronics.
According to government agencies like the National Institute of Environmental Health Services, PFAS use is so widespread that the general public is more than likely exposed to the potential contaminates on a regular basis. Besides coming into direct contact with PFAS-containing products, consumers are also at risk from secondary exposures, as the forever chemicals have seeped their way into the nation’s soil, food supply, and drinking reservoirs.
In fact, in one 2015 report commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), scientists found detectable PFAS levels within 97 percent of the blood samples obtained from study participants.
Given the prevalence of PFAS variations in every day consumer products, Galvin and other city officials, pointing out that Woburn’s water supply is hardly teeming with monstrously high PFAS levels, have urged citizens not to panic about the issue.
“The way I’ve explained this to my family and constituents is that these PFAS are in our homes, our clothing, and our hair conditioner. They are in our Pam spray, in the pans we put on our stoves, and even in the rubber boots we put on when we go out into the rain. It’s everywhere,” Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen said.
At the same time, city officials also want to make sure that Woburn identifies a way to eliminate the pollution source indefinitely, as it does pose a known risk to pregnant women, infants, and immunocompromised individuals.
Water plant add-on
During the recent City Council meeting, Galvin and Reno explained that Woburn intends to eliminate the potential heath hazard indefinitely by installing six granular-activated treatment tanks within a brand new addition to Woburn’s Horn Pond treatment center.
“The preliminary evaluations indicate the most suitable treatment option is a technology called granular activated carbon. It’s [a medium placed] in a vessel and the water passes through and the PFAS gets absorbed into the carbon,” Rego explained.
Fellow CDM Smith consultant Michaela Bogosh later explained that water would flow through the first tank, where most PFAS would be absorbed, before being flushed into a secondary vessel to remove any remaining traces of the chemicals.
Then every so often, those two tanks would be taken offline to replace the carbon media, and all incoming water would be redirected to the reserve tanks.
Per the proposal, the new building would be installed on the current site of water drinking Well B, which would be temporarily shut down and relocated within the new PFAS treatment center.
The new structure, which would be designed to match the design of the three other treatment center buildings, would sit roughly halfway between the treatment complex’s manganese removal plant and a support building that sits besides Woburn’s original Horn Pond pumping station.
Several optional project add-ons have also been identified, which if approved in their entirety, would cost roughly $2.5 million. Those proposed extras include a changeout of the manganese treatment center’s filters, an upgrade to the pumping station’s control system, and the replacement of all well pumps and motors.
Based upon current timelines, if the project is ultimately approved by the mayor and City Council, a groundbreaking on the PFAS treatment facility would be held in the late spring of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.