WOBURN - The five-member Woburn Redevelopment Authority has agreed to accept the challenge of list 1 to 5 (the Top Five) areas of concern in the downtown Woburn area.
The 1-5 listing will be heavy of Woburn Center itself as part of a recent grant of $60,000 grant to identify the problem areas.
In recent months, the WRA was given an 81-page plan as part of the state-financed Local Rapid Recovery Plan developed by the Hartford Connecticut-based firm of Goman+York with Cynthia Stewart, a Senior Vice President, assigned to Woburn to do the six-month study.
The LRRP plan covers a wide range of areas from store vacancies in Woburn Center (11%) to traffic calming and walkability to store signs and their designs. Parking was also a key factor in the study. The area has some 75 storefronts, including office, retail and a large number of restaurants. And, a recent study showed these businesses have less than 6 employees.
“O’K,” remarked WRA Chairman Donald Queenin, “let’s put the train back on track.”
The WRA, like most city boards, has been laboring in moving around 2021 - a COVID-19 challenge time. The time has now come, remarked Queenin, to address the issues. “We should be working for the betterment of the city of Woburn.”
Queenin also suggested the WRA “should be working on a timeline.”
Te next WRA regular meeting is January 25 and this should be the date to have something ready, suggested Queenin.
The city of Woburn, he also pointed out, is the only area community that doesn’t have an economic plan.
The next question for the WRA was to have a Top 3 or Top 5 list and with four members in attendance (David Ryan absent), all agreed to the top 5 rather than top 3 most-importent items.
The timeline, they reasoned, could also give the mayor, the general public and others the time needed to develop a list.
“So, what we can do,” continued Queenin, “is to go forward with recommendations. at the next meeting.”
WRA member Gary Fuller concurred: “Think it’s a great idea.” and member Wayne McDoniel added, “I’m O’K with that; think its great.” WRA member Art Duffy also agreed the timeline was a good one.
The object, felt Queenin, was to go into 2022 and see if we can get something concrete.”
Cassidy also agreed the next meeting would be a good one and we could put it all on our website.”
“Let’s get energized,” concluded Fuller.
Ch’m. Queenin after the discussion had high praise for board members and concluded: “You have been great to work with; thank you so much.”
Priorities are:
Economic Development
Housing
Signage
Street presence
Redevelop buildings
Sidewalks
Crosswalks
Tree pits, grates
Blocked windows
Lack of signage
Buildings
Lighting
Signals
Parks
Professional staff
Public arts program
Parking
Traffic
Signal lights
Trees
Streetscape
Cultural arts
Events
Long term plan
Committee planning
Financing projects
Marketing plan
Hire graphic designer
Website development
Calendar events
Center staff
