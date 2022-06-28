WOBURN - The three-member Woburn License Commission was getting very itchy about the progress of a new restaurant (Sogno) in West Woburn near the Winchester line in recent weeks where a three-year deadline to finish up loomed on the horizon.
Sogno at 304 Cambridge Road was awarded a license on some special legislation that included a three-year deadline.
The new Sogno has drawn a lot attention with full window signs in a highly-traveled area between the road to the Woburn C.C. and Horn Pond Plaza on the easterly side of Cambridge Road.
Still, Sogno remained just a topic of conversation with construction as a large area on the lower floor of 304 Cambridge Road was not seeing activity, but now, all of sudden, the site is a busy re-construction site.
The stall at the site also brought out comments from individuals like David Gilgun on the three-member Woburn License Commission who called it an apparent “pocket license” - a case not sanctioned by city or state liquor regulations.
The little drama began when the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission notified the city’s License Commission on Oct. 15, 2019 of the “approved” license with their “date of decision” on Oct. 11, 2019.
The entire approval process, however, went back to Jan. 11, 2017 when the Mass. Legislature was petitioned under “An Act Authorizing the city of Woburn to grant additional licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages to be drunk on the premises.” Section 17 of Chapter 138 of the General Laws cited Sogno, along with The Dog House Bar and Grill at 434 Main Street” was approved.
The major caution, however, for this extra license within the city came with a “Section f” that read: “If a license authorized in this act is not initially issued within three years after the effective date of the act, it shall not be issued thereafter.”
And on the plea of the License Commission, manager Ronald A. Martignetti made an appearance at the last regular License Commission meeting and noted at the outset a “status update” and the construction was now “six to eight weeks out.”
A survey of the site revealed busy construction crews. Martignetti explained the effort had earlier “ended with some license matters” as Sogno attempted their reconstruction efforts.
In all, the License Commission noted they were monitoring the situation, the three-year deadline but told Martignetti to go forward.
“Good luck,” remarked Chairman Thomas Skeffington after the five-minute review.
Constant monitoring
The last time Sogno came before the Woburn License Commission was last August when owner Ronald Martignetti made an appearance and provided some detailed explanations on various sections of the interior reconstruction of the space at 304 Cambridge Road.
Work and reconstruction of an area of a building was in progress, reported Marignetti, who told the commission that they hoped to be open by the first of 2022.
Technically, it was pointed out, the complex is the 304 Restaurant LLC dba Sogno.
The building, built in 1979, is a 5-story office building with 48,6660 square feet which has been completly restored by Martignetti.
Martignetti at the time also introduced Tim Conlon, who he said will be working at the restaurant in a management capacity. He said Conlon was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a degree in restaurant and hospitality management. He also added Conlon has worked at a number of restaurants, including Bertucci’s and the Bancroft and is also an expert on Italian wines.
Basically, Martignetti told the commission in August the progress toward the opening of the restaurant was delayed by COVID-19 but reported the restaurant was under construction and they were ready to start again within the next 30 days.
Several issues also came forth, including a patio area. Chairman Skeffington at the August meeting asked about the zoning issue with the patio and Martignetti said they have been trying to work out appropriate language for the patio. He told of a proposal before the City Council and said he thinks there will be a resolution that he thinks will go forward.
Chairman Skeffington also pointed out at the time there was legislation before the City Council to address rooftop and outdoor dining and felt the city should expect Sogno to be covered for outdoor dining.
Martignetti also left the commission with the progress report and with construction to resume in a short period of time.
