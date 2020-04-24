WOBURN - Though canceling a public informational session earlier this spring due the COVID-19 outbreak, Eversource intends to begin burying a high-voltage conduit underneath Woburn's streets in the coming weeks, according to recent notifications sent out by the utility company.
In a letter dated from last Tuesday, the electricity distributor began notifying city residents and businesses that contractor McCourt Construction will break ground on the massive $140 million infrastructure upgrade, in which 345,000 volt cable will be constructed along an 8.5-mile long route through Woburn, Winchester, Stoneham, and Wakefield.
Already, according to Eversource project manager Mike Hager, work crews have begun making the necessary improvements to Eversource's electrical substation by Horn Pond.
"Starting soon in Woburn…crews from McCourt Construction will begin installing a new 345-kilovolt (kV) underground transmission line that will connect our Woburn Substation on Pond Street in Woburn with National Grid’s Wakefield Junction substation off Montrose Avenue," explained Hager in the April 14 letter.
"We continue to call on our employees and contractors to perform essential work in the field that maintains and improves the reliability of our networks and serves customers’ best interests, while also adapting our work practices to incorporate social distancing, heightened hygiene, and other best practices to protect their, and the public’s, health and avoid the spread of coronavirus," added the spokesman, explaining construction work related to public utilities is not subject to a series of COVID-19-related business closures across the state.
Expected to cause major traffic disruptions and neighborhood inconveniences, the now three-season long construction effort will begin at Woburn's electrical substation near Horn Pond and end at National Grid's Wakefield Junction Substation off of Salem Street near the Lynnfield line.
According to the electricity distributor, in the next few weeks, McCourt Construction officials will begin marking off sections of pavement along the Woburn spur of the development. More substantial construction activity will pick up with major street excavations in the early summer.
Specifically, this construction season, Eversource hopes to install within Woburn and Stoneham as many as 10 underground bunkers or concrete structures with dimensions of eight-by-30-feet. Four of those structures, the construction of which will result in days-to-weeks long traffic closures and detours, will be installed within Woburn. Those locations include:
• A splicing bunker on Lake Avenue between Cove Street and Arlington Road;
• A manhole on Pickering Stret between Lake Avenue and Border Street;
• A splicing vault on Washington Street between B Street and Erie Street;
• and a bunker on Montvale Avenue between Albany Street and Rainin Road.
"The hours for construction in Woburn are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on Lake Avenue, Pickering Street, Border Street, and Washington Street," reads a recent public outreach presentation posted for Stoneham residents, who unlike Woburnites, will see excavation activity begin much sooner — with weeks.
History of project
Eversource officials first announced plans for the massive public works undertaking back in 2015, but it wasn't until years later that the Woburn portion of the project became the subject of controversy. Although Mayor Scott Galvin and other city officials initially opted against fighting the proposal, the City Council in the spring of 2018 refused to issue grant-of-location permits for the project after insisting Eversource had refused to furnish basic details about construction timetables and phasing plans, abutters lists, and traffic detour schedules.
Ultimately, the public utility appealed that decision to the state's Energy Facilities Siting Board (EFSB), which had already approved the high-voltage transmission line route and project scope. Recognizing the city was unlikely to prevail in that legal challenge, Mayor Scott Galvin — with the endorsement of the City Council — inked a 22-page memorandum-of-understanding (MOU) with Eversource to settle the matter.
With the project having yet to even break ground, Eversource officials, citing emergency orders enacted across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are asking to be excused from several of terms outlined within that MOU.
First and foremost, the utility company — which had planned to hold a public hearing within Woburn in early April on its construction plans — has announced it will no longer be able to meet that MOU pledge. Eversource has also notified the Town of Stoneham about similar problems with notification clauses within a separate MOU.
Eversource in a slide presentation posted to its website earlier this month, also advised project abutters in Stoneham and Woburn that the company will be unable to conduct door-to-door public outreach efforts due to the outbreak.
"Eversource and its contractors will follow social distancing and other health and safety guidelines in our community outreach efforts, including becoming more reliant on other forms of notifications, including letters, email and/or phone calls, instead of door hangers and in-person visits," the electricity distributor explained.
Strikingly — especially given previous criticisms from municipal officials about Eversource's communication efforts — Hager's April 14 letter to Woburn abutters contains conflicting information about the in-person public outreach policy.
"Before work starts, our field outreach representatives will be in touch, either in person or with a doorhanger notice to provide more details about the construction schedule for your area," the 345KV project manager said last week.
