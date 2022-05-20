WOBURN - With no information on the genesis of the legislative package, several guarded City Councilors derided an apparent mayoral effort to reverse Woburn’s recreational marijuana ban.
During a regularly scheduled meeting in City Hall this week, the council vacillated on how to handle three proposed recreational marijuana zoning amendments and an accompanying order looking to institute a new local 3 percent sales tax on cannabis products.
Ultimately, all four of the matters were set-up collectively for a single public hearing, which will presumably be scheduled for the council’s next regular meeting.
“I appreciate the conversation [about how to handle this],” said Ward 3’s Jeffrey Dillon of the zoning changes. “I think the most important element is to get feedback from our constituents, since this is a sensitive matter. So I’ll look to my more senior council [counterparts] as to the best procedure to get the word out to the public.”
Questioning why the legislative package was placed before them, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen and Ward 1’s Joanne Campbell initially pushed to refer the matters to the council’s Ordinance Committee for further investigation.
“There was no cover letter [from the mayor explaining why this legislation is before us], so I’m not sure what the motivation is,” said Campbell. “I’m concerned…I hope we’re not changing the zoning for a mere 3 percent [cut] of retail marijuana sales.”
Both councilors would later make clear they support Woburn’s existing ban on recreational marijuana and wanted to use the committee forum to collect more information around the genesis of the petitions.
However, when City Clerk Lindsay Higgins raised questions about that highly irregular approach, as the elected officials traditionally first schedule a public hearing on pending legislation in the name of transparency, both councilors backed off that request.
“I was never a fan of sending things off to committee without a public hearing and I still have mixed-feelings about it,” Mercer-Bruen said in response to the city clerk’s point-of-information. “But after listening to Councilor Campbell state what I already know - that this was already voted on by the people - I have a lot of concerns.”
Later on during the debate, Campbell suggested that rather than setting the matters up for a public hearing, the council could proceedurally tie-up the legislation by acknowledging receipt of the proposed orders and placing them-on-file.
Through such an action, the Ward 1 councilor suggested, all of the documentation would become part of the public record, but would be stuck in legislative limbo until Galvin or others appeared before the council to give a more detailed explanation.
City Council President Michael Concannon, who sponsored each of the zoning changes on the mayor’s behalf as a courtesy, subsequently advocated against such a tactic. According to Concannon, he has every confidence that Galvin will eventually appear before the council to explain the reasons why he feels Woburn should begin allowing recreational marijuana sales.
“He put a lot of thought into this and I’m sure he and City Solicitor [Ellen Callahan-Doucette] are willing to come down and answer any questions you may have,” said Concannon.
In an effort led by Campbell and former City Council President Richard Haggerty in the summer of 2017, local officials prohibited recreational marijuana sales in the city in light of Woburn’s rejection of a statewide ballot question regarding the issue.
Specifically, in Nov. of 2016, Woburn’s citizenry voted 10,316-to-10,051 against a referendum to legalize recreational marijuana use across the state. Besides decriminalizing the use of cannabis by Massachusetts’ residents, the ballot question also included a mechanism to allow retail sales of the drug for non-medical purposes.
The proposal put forth by the mayor would overturn the Woburn ban by allowing no more than two recreational marijuana shops to open within the city’s IP-2 zone by Commerce Way and the Wilmington line.
Though the industrial zoning district has in recent years been humming with construction activity as a number of mixed-use apartment developments are being erected there, the IP-2 zone has also long functioned as Woburn’s so-called “adult zone” - or the area of the community relegated for unwanted and taboo uses such as pornographic book and video stores.
Once eyed by previous members of the City Council as the preferred area for recreational marijuana, the IP-2 district also happens to be the location of Sanctuary Medicinals, Woburn’s only medical marijuana establishment. Though admitting she is purely speculating, Mercer-Bruen suggested that the medical marijuana business, situated at 130 Commerce Way, could be looking to expand into the recreational sales market.
The primary recreational marijuana zoning amendment, which spans some nine-pages in length, includes a provision that requires such petitioners to negotiate a “host community agreement”, which is akin to a development or mitigation agreement that includes financial concessions and other pledges to the city in exchange for a special permit.
The zoning amendment also stipulates that no such retail sales facility can be situated within 500 feet of a school, playground, or recreational facility for youth. Other notable clauses within he ordinance include:
• Retail establishments may not allow on-site consumption of any marijuana products;
• Drive-through windows are prohibited;
• All stores must contain less than 5,000 square feet of space;
• All products must be packaged off-site;
• and retail marijuana stores are prohibited from being situated closer than 1,000 feet away from one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.