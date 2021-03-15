WOBURN - The community's uninterrupted two-month long celebration of crashing COVID-19 case numbers and positivity rates came to an end last week, when a public health report showed outbreak indicators inching upwards for the first time since mid-January.
As reported on Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) in a weekly community-level pandemic report, the percentage of Woburnites testing positive for COVID-19 jumped ever so slightly during a two-week timeframe between Feb. 21 and March 6.
The community's case positivity rate rose from 2.37 percent last week to 2.52 percent on Thursday. Though the current percentage of people testing positive for the viral infection is still nowhere close to the 9.51 percent rate recorded at the height of the second surge on Jan. 7, Thursday's figure marks the first time in nine weeks the indicator hasn't dropped.
Like positivity rates, the city's average daily case incidence rate, a metric that compares active infections over a 14-day period to population size, also climbed in yesterday's report from a 18.9 on Feb. 21 to 20.5.
The severity of Woburn's outbreak has now been classified with DPH's "yellow" or moderate label for over a month now.
Since Jan. 14, when the city's incidence rate crested at a 91.9, the key viral transmission indicator has plummeted by nearly 78 percent.
This week's reversal in the two key metrics comes as state officials have loosened restrictions on local businesses that have for nearly a year now now withstood a myriad of financially crippling public health orders limiting economic activity.
State education officials earlier this week also ordered local districts to begin phasing students back into a five-day, in-person instruction model beginning on April 5.
Also later this month, assuming this week's seemingly inconsequential uptick in outbreak indicators isn't the start of a third-surge, state officials will allow high-capacity concert houses and sporting and indoor recreation venues to open their doors to customers for the first time.
To date, at least 3,749 residents in Woburn have tested positive for COVID-19 since Woburn recorded its first confirmed infection in March of 2020.
According to the latest DPH figures, there are 119 residents who are isolating at home after recently testing positive for the virus.
Another 17 other residents recently discovered that they contracted the viral infection, but their cases are not considered infectious.
As of Thursday's DPH report, a total of 82,837 COVID-19 tests had been performed on local residents, including 5,406 Woburnites who were tested for the viral infection over the past 14-days. The city has a population of roughly 40,000 people.
