WOBURN - After six months of deliberations, the City Council might this week finally be ready to codify the state’s outdoor dining regulations into Woburn’s zoning ordinances.
Tuesday night, the council will reportedly be in a position to adopt a trio of zoning amendments that will allow local restauranteurs to continue the indefinite use of patios and customer seating areas along city streetscapes that became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
The first piece of legislation, introduced by City Council President Edward Tedesco and Councilor at-large Robert Ferullo Jr. last May, would empower the City Council to grant special permits to restauranteurs who wish to offer outdoor seating to customers. Specifically, the zoning change will add “outdoor dining” areas as a permissible use within all zoning districts that allow for full-service restaurants.
The second petition, introduced by Tedesco, Ferullo, and Ward 4 Alderman Joseph Demers weeks after the first order, will expand the size a special rooftop dining district around Woburn Center so that it applies to all full-service restauraunts within Woburn.
The third piece of legislation, authored by City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette in September at the request of Woburn’s Planning Board, will add to Woburn’s Zoning Ordinance a legal definition of “outdoor dining”.
Enjoying the support of Woburn’s business community, the outdoor dining initiatives would permanently legitimize the dozens of outdoor dining spaces that popped up across Woburn during the COVID-19 crisis.
Looking to help out businesses shuttered early on in the pandemic, Mass. Governor Charles Baker in June of 2020 first sanctioned an emergency public health directive that fast-tracked the local approval process for the makeshift dining areas.
Under the gubernatorial decree, made possible under the powers granted to the state’s chief executive during a state-of-emergency, municipalities were authorized to issue temporary special permits allowing private businesses to place tents, tables, and chairs in courtyards and parking lots, along sidewalks, and even in special “parklets” along public ways.
In Woburn, where the city’s Licensing Commission previously processed requests for a handful of outdoor patio areas on public property, city officials adopted the emergency regs by designating Mayor Scott Galvin as the community’s emergency special permit granting authority.
Late last spring, as the underlying state-of-emergency ended and with it the public health mandates regarding mandatory masking and limits on large gatherings, restaurants were advised the emergency outdoor dining permits were set to expire in mid-August.
Tedesco and his colleagues then jumped in to create a mechanism by which the use of those exterior spaces could continue. Meanwhile, the state Legislature, in an attempt to give some additional breathing room to restaurant owners, passed special legislation that extended the emergency state permits until early next spring.
The City Council has on several occasions since this summer thought it was ready to pass the local legislation needed to permanently legalize the outdoor spaces, but those tentative votes have been delayed due to last minute questions about technical language.
For example, the Planning Board’s recommendation around adding a legal definition of “outdoor dining” into the zoning code resulted in the introduction of that third piece of legislation late last September.
During a subsequent council meeting last month, City Clerk Lindsay Higgins explained that the original legislation from May needed to be amended so that it consistently referenced “outdoor dining” instead of “outdoor dining” and “outdoor seating”. Higgins, referencing advise received from the city solicitor, then advised the council that the first order should be withdrawn and refiled.
The potential City Council vote on the action comes after the Planning Board recently vetted the latest version of legislation that would legalize the use of outdoor patio areas and similar exterior eating spaces for for full-service restaurants.
The planners at their most recent meeting unanimously recommended passage of the revised outdoor dining proposal, setting up a potential vote of the City Council on all three proposed zoning changes on Tuesday night.
During the Planning Board deliberations late last month, the appointed officials recommended one minor change to allow for local restaurants to have more than one outdoor dining area.
“Staff would recommend that the amendment be adopted with a couple of minor revisions that would ensure outdoor dining could be allowed in more than one area,” Planning Director Tina Cassidy explained.
Another recent change to the legislation makes clear that fast-food establishments cannot take advantage of the new outdoor dining rules. That tweak to the proposal did elicit questions form Planning Board member Michael Ventresca as to whether that language would effect fast-food establishments that already have outdoor spaces for customers.
“I thought I mentioned this last time. The last sentence says the outdoor dining use shall not permitted at on outdoor fast-food use establishment. So this wouldn’t effect areas that are already in existence?” asked Ventresca.
“That’s correct,” Cassidy responded, who opined that eateries that already have picnic tables or similar setups should be okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.