January 2020
To the Editor:
Another holiday season has come and gone, and together the Council of Social Concern’s Food Pantry, along with a multitude of donors and volunteers, provided food, kindness, and cheer for our neighbors in need residing in Woburn and Winchester. Due to the generosity of these communities, we were able to distribute approximately 360 Thanksgiving food baskets and provide holiday food assistance at Christmastime to 290 local households. Although this year was very different from our previous years, the community came together for their neighbors in need.
It really takes a village to make this huge undertaking such a success, I would like to thank the hundreds of donors who contributed. Schools, churches, businesses, civic organizations, neighborhoods, families, and individuals showered us with food, cash and checks, gift cards and complete food baskets! You showed us what the spirit of holiday giving is all about!
We also would not have been able to accomplish this project without the scores of volunteers who sorted food, packed holiday boxes, transported food, managed our warehouse, unloaded vehicles, delivered food boxes to the elderly and shut-ins, and helped families picking up their food. Your enthusiastic and tireless dedication inspired us all!
I would like to extend special thanks to Carole Kitchen & Bath for picking up food orders from the Greater Boston Food Bank; Joe Lavallee for picking up donations at Stop & Shop; Johnathan Braceland for picking up donations from BJ’s, the WMHS members of the Club of Social Concern for always being willing to help us where needed. Also, thanks to the Winchester High School Interact Club for helping with the food drives held at the Sons of Italy.
Although a joyous time of year, the holidays can also bring despair to those who are struggling to get by; even more so this year as we faced a pandemic amidst all the holiday preparations. The generosity of this amazing community provided not only food but kindness, comfort, and joy. I wish all of you those same gifts, as well as good health, in the coming year!
Gratefully,
Paula Matthews, Food Pantry Director
Council of Social Concern
2 Merrimac Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Phone: 781-935-6495, ext. 208
Fax: 781-935-1923
E-mail: paula@socialconcern.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.