WOBURN - Massachusetts Governor Baker recently announced that $668 million in additional grant funds are available to eligible small businesses through the Massachusetts Small Business Grants Program.
Approximately half of the funds will be awarded to applicants who have already filed qualifying applications for funding under an earlier round of the Small Business Grants Program that closed in December. (Those who applied in the earlier December round need not reapply now. Those applications are still valid and will be considered for funding.) The remaining half (approximately $300 million) will be awarded to new applicants experiencing the most significant economic hardship and a loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new allotment of Small Business Grant Program monies will be awarded as grants to the industries the state has judged most hard-hit during the pandemic. Businesses in all sectors of the economy are eligible to apply, but those most affected by occupancy-based restrictions will be given priority, including restaurants, bars, and caterers; indoor recreation and entertainment establishments; gyms and fitness centers; event-support professionals (photographers, videographers, etc.); personal services establishments; and retail.
The new business relief program provides grants of up to $75,000, but not more than three months’ operating expenses, to be used for employee wage and benefits costs, space-related costs, and debt service obligations.
The online application portal for the new program opened on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and will close on Friday, January 15, 2021. Awards are expected to be announced in early February. Applications must be made online and submitted directly to the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC) via electronic submission. Application forms, details on how to apply, and eligibility requirements for this grant are available at www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org.
Microenterprise grants still available
Individual grants of up to $10,000 are available to commercial enterprises that have five (5) or fewer employees (1 or more of whom owns the enterprise) and which are for-profit entities. Approximately $275,000 remains available to support small businesses that have physical locations in the City of Woburn.
MGCC is administering and overseeing this grant program. Applications must be made online and submitted directly to MGCC via electronic submission. The application form and instructions are available at https://massgcc.submittable.com/submit. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted, so applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
