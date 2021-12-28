WOBURN - With at least 240 new cases counted in the latest seven-day span, the city’s COVID-19 metrics got a whole lot uglier in the latest community-level infection report.
In a report issued last Thursday, just two days before many across the region gathered with extended families to celebrate Christmas, officials from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) reported that at least 357 local residents tested positive for the viral infection between Dec. 5 and Dec. 18. Meanwhile, Woburn’s case positivity rate, which two weeks ago shot above an important federal threshold, climbed to around 7 percent.
Last year, both state and federal officials released pandemic guidance that labeled a case positivity rate of 5 percent or higher as an indication that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is broadly circulating amongst the local population. The indicator measures the percentage of persons over a two-week period who seek out testing for COVID-19 and end-up receiving a positive result.
As of DPH’s weekly COVID-19 report for Woburn on Dec. 2, the community was still well below the 5 percent threshold with a case positivity level of 3.38 percent. However, a week later, that figure jumped to 5.77 percent for the first time since last winter.
Last Thursday, the measurement inched slightly higher to 5.86 percent. The highest positivity rate ever recorded in Woburn was reached in the middle of last January, when the metric was pegged at 9.51 percent.
Meanwhile, according to the latest DPH data, Woburn’s 14-day case incidence rate, which contrasts newly recorded infections to a community’s overall population size, jumped by nearly 9 points from a 52.3 to 61.4. At the outset of this month, when DPH released its Dec. 2 report on local outbreak trends, Woburn’s case incidence rate stood at 32.5.
The highest case incidence rate recorded in Woburn was also reached in mid-January of last winter, when DPH calculated the indicator at 91.9.
Though pandemic metrics in neighboring communities have slowed or tread sideways over the past two weeks, Woburn is not alone in seeing an incredible resurgence in COVID-19 cases since the start of the fall.
In Reading, the community’s case positivity rate reached 7.89 percent as of DPH’s Dec. 9 report. The rate has since dropped to 6.94 percent as of last Thursday’s report, while the neighboring town is currently listed as having a case incidence rate of 55.2.
Currently dealing with a 7.2 percent rate, Stoneham has also for the past three weeks been dealing with positivity rates above the key 5 percent threshold.
Amidst the regional spike in new infections, the local school district heading into its Christmas vacation week also detected an uptick in positive cases involving staffers.
According to data published last week by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, at least 31 individuals, including 10 school employees, tested positive for COVID-19.
Though the DESE figures track cases involving local school districts, the weekly counts do not specify how or where students and staffers are contracting the virus.
Since the school year started last September, at least 252 students and educators have tested positive for COVID-19. So far, only 34 of those cases have been tracked back to school staffers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.