WOBURN - Looking to advance his professional qualifications in the accounting and finance sector, City Council President Edward Tedesco confirmed he will not seek re-election as North Woburn's alderman next November.
In a phone interview on Tuesday night, Tedesco explained last December, he first began reconsidering his long-ago decision to delay his advanced degree studies and sought advice from a handful of current and former council colleagues.
Earlier this week, after weeks of reflection, the Ward 6 alderman notified his constituents via social media that he had made a final decision and will reembark back on his quest to become a certified public accountant (CPA).
The announcement he will not seek a fourth-term in office comes just weeks after he was selected by his council peers to replace former Ward 7 Alderman Lindsay Higgins as City Council president.
"With election season approaching in Woburn, I wanted to take a moment to announce I will not be a candidate for re-election of Alderman of Ward 6 this November," he wrote to his supporters via a Facebook message.
"It’s truly been an honor and a privilege to have been able to serve the city and it’s residents for three terms. I want to thank my colleagues, past and present, it’s truly been a pleasure to have served with you all," he added.
Reached by telephone on Tuesday night, Tedesco explained that when he first decided to run for the Ward 6 Alderman seat being vacated by former City Councilor Michael Raymond in 2014, he promised himself that he would put that obligation first.
For that reason, he decided to shelve his aspirations to obtain his master's degree and business administration and then go on to become a CPA. It is a choice that Tedesco has no regrets over, as he considers his tenure on the council as a truly rewarding and life-enriching experience.
"I put that on hold once I got elected in 2015, because the CPA exam and studying for it is such a commitment," he explained. "I told some council members back in December that I was 50/50 about running for re-election."
According to Tedesco, who thanked Mayor Scott Galvin and a variety of city department heads and workers for their help and assistance during his council tenure, he hopes one day to return to local politics.
He also had plenty of praise for his fellow City Council members, who in the ultimate compliment, unanimously and without debate nominated Tedesco as the newest City Council president earlier this month.
"Going out as the City Council president is definitely the cherry on top [to this whole experience]," he said.
