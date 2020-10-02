WOBURN - The location is different but the taste is the same!
Panera Bread at the Woburn Mall has become an institution over the years and is now a standout as one enters the new Woburn Village area in a stand-alone building in a former parking lot area in the front of the upgraded mall area.
While there are several other well-known Panera Bread establishments in the Woburn area (Burlington, Wilmington, Lexington), few devotees realize there are 61 Panera Breads in the Mass. and New England area.
The new Woburn operation comes at a time when one must re-invent themselves on the local and national scene with the oft-time term of “bakery cafe” associated with Panera Bread.
“We’re using it as an opportunity to grow, “ beams David Peterman, who is a co-owner of PR Management Corp, the leading franchisee of Panera Bread in the New England area, including the Woburn location.
The Woburn operation has withstood some challenging moments in 2020 including the demise of many area restaurants in the pandemic as well as the moving of their operation out of the mall into 300 Mishawum Road, Suite 500, Building E in the Woburn Village.
The opening of the new building and restaurant literally greets motorists coming from Mishawum Road is a good table setter that hits mall visitors in the eye! The Grand Opening sign challenges new and veteran shoppers. The new facility has the comfortable, coffee shop feel complete with a fireplace in the center.
“ Having a more modern, up-to-date building makes a major difference,” says Peterman, who is all smiles at the success of the new location, right behind the well-known Colonial Package store. “Also, it’s interesting, as restaurants nationwide are closing by the thousands. It’s going against the trend.”
Having the larger building, he reflects, makes all the difference too as restaurants face their social distancing challenges.
“Also,” he adds, “we were ready for change. The management team could see a change coming since 2017 when some speculation of the property and different talk about tenants and structure took place. “I’ve been in this business for fifty years and I’ve never seen such a year!”
Before the opening in recent days, the Panera Bread inside the mall had been closed 18 months.
The site, however, has no drive-up window and people seeking take-out must go inside.
Peterman formed the company in 1997 with Mitch Roberts. Then, after 20 years in the restaurant industry, PR Management Corp has held to its original principles of “dedicating ourselves to upholding Panera Bread’s whole hearted mission as a welcoming place to eat with friends and family.”
Currently, they note, Panera Bread owns and operates 61 “bakery cafes” and has been recognized as a top franchise in the “fast casual category,” including the new Woburn Panera Bread bakery cafe. Woburn hs been in operation since 2001. The first one was in Braintree before the expansion began.
The call to come to Woburn and enjoy the Woburn experience, he reports, was an easy one and one that rewarded the company. “Woburn has not been difficult at all,” he says of the construction efforts, remodeling and such. And, the stand-alone building went very smooth, he reiterated. “We always wanted to be a vibrant part of Woburn and it has worked out nicely over the years. We haven’t had any problems at all in dealing with the city and others.”
The reassuring factor, he reflects, is that since March the figure in Mass. shows 3,500 restaurants that have gone out of business. He also says of the upside-down world these days, “the other shoe has not fallen.” But again, he adds, Panera Bread is ready.
“ We want to help people and be part of the community, “ he concluded.
