WOBURN - With area voters overwhelmingly backing the initiative, Northeast Metropolitan Technical High School officials last Tuesday night lauded the passage of a special election referendum that authorizes the construction of a new $317 million vocational facility.
In Woburn, the ballot question passed by a near 9-to-1 margin, with unofficial election results released by City Clerk Lindsay Higgins pegging the final tally at 759 ‘yes’ votes to 80 ‘nays’.
Woburn presently sends 117 students to the vocational school, and the construction of the new 268,000 square foot building will reportedly cost the city around $15.7 million over the next 30 years.
According to unofficial election results compiled by Stoneham Town Clerk Maria Sagarino, nearly 91 percent of the 368 voters who turned up at the polls during Tuesday’s special election backed the construction of the new vocational school.
With just two percent of the town’s electorate casting a ballot yesterday, the referendum question passed in Stoneham by 334-to-34.
As of presstime on Wednesday morning, only a handful of other communities had released their tallies from Tuesday’s special election, which was held simultaneously in all 12 municipalities that makeup the regional vocational school district. However, Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBarri and representatives on the district’s Building Committee confirmed via social media that the ballot question had passed by an overwhelming margin.
Based upon those reports, it is presumed the referendum easily mustered lopsided victories in the nearby towns of Winchester, Wakefield, and Melrose.
“The new Northeast Metro Tech is a reality!” read an initial social media blast posted a few short hours after the special election polls closed on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.. “Thank you to the more than 7,000 voters in our 12 communities who supported our new building project.”
“We are deeply grateful to the voters in our 12 sending communities for their participation in today’s vote, their collective support of a new school building, and for securing a vision for a 21st-century career technical education that will position our students for success after graduation,” DiBarri later remarked in prepared statement.
Last fall, Stoneham Town Meeting voted in favor of supporting the construction of a new Northeast Metro Tech facility, which will be constructed on the same 60-acre campus off of Hemlock Road in Wakefield as the existing high school.
Town officials in Stoneham, who believe they can absorb the community’s $11 million share of the project without calling for a tax increase, similarly threw their full support behind the $317 million high school last fall.
Costs for the new vocational school, which are being offset by a massive $141 million contribution from the Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA) are based upon each sending community’s existing enrollment numbers. This year, around 80 students who hail from Stoneham are enrolled at Northeast.
Voters in neighboring Reading and Woburn this week also overwhelmingly backed the high school building project.
In Reading, according to Town Clerk Laura Gemme, around 4 percent of the community’s electorate turned up to the polls and voted 663-to-86 in favor of contributing roughly $4.7 million to the undertaking over the next 30 years. The neighboring town sends 37 students to the Wakefield campus.
Northeast Metro Tech officials’ initial request last fall for funding to construct the new state-of-the-art facility also reportedly met next to no resistance in Winchester and North Reading, which send far fewer pupils than its neighbors to the vocational school.
Winchester, which this year has 11 local teens enrolled at Northeast Metro Tech, will pay just $1.51 million for the new high school over the 30-year bonding term.
Heading into Tuesday’s election, local leaders in 10 of the 12 communities that makeup Northeast’s regional school district had either officially endorsed the building project or silently sanctioned the undertaking by not taking an official position regarding last fall’s original request for funding.
Opposing the project in November were Town Meeting voters in Saugus and city officials in Chelsea, as both communities were facing substantially higher building cost assessments than their suburban peers.
Surprisingly, based upon unofficial election results, Saugus voters on Tuesday broke with their Town Meeting representatives and voted in favor of constructing the new school by a 921-to-547 vote margin.
The special election results from Chelsea were not available as of presstime on Wednesday, as they had not yet been posted on the city’s website.
According to Northeast Metro Tech officials, despite yesterday’s clear mandate from voters in support of the new high school, district officials will continue to solicit feedback from representatives in Chelsea and Saugus as the project moves towards the final design and construction phase.
“Input from the Northeast community has been an integral part of this process,” said DiBarri on Tuesday. “School officials, construction experts, and School Committee and Building Committee members from all 12 communities worked diligently to create a proposal that reflects that community feedback, and respects the cost to taxpayers.”
“Our work is just beginning. We welcome community feedback as we refine this project, and look forward to the day we celebrate a new chapter for Northeast Metro Tech,” the vocational school superintendent added.
Northeast’s existing 240,000 square foot facility was last updated back in 1970 and contains a multitude of outdated building systems. Despite presently being occupied by 1,281 students, the aging facility was technically built to house just 900 pupils.
The new school will contain roughly 268,000 square feet of space and be able to accommodate a student population of at least 1,600 pupils.
Other community members of the regional school district are Melrose, Winthrop, Revere, and Malden.
