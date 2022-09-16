WOBURN - With the district now seeking help from outside transportation companies, special Education (SPED) busing issues marred an otherwise picture-perfect start to the 2022-2023 school year.
During a School Committee meeting last night in the Joyce Middle School, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley tried to assure impacted families that the district is hard at work trying to resolve problems with late or missed bus pickups.
Besides recently contacting at least seven other area transportation companies in an attempt to solicit extra help, Crowley and a number of other regional school administrators are now requesting assistance from the state.
“We’re trying to find outside transportation companies. We’ve reached out to seven companies to try to get some more support. I was also in a meeting this morning with the Merrimack Valley Superintendents’ Association, and they’re going to reach out to the state to see if anything can be done,” the superintendent explained.
“We’re told they’re actively recruiting drivers, so hopefully that will come to fruition in the near future,” Crowley later said of North Reading Transportation (NRT), which provides busing services for both Woburn and the SEEM Collaborative.
The transportation woes do not impact Woburn’s regular education populations, who are brought to their respective neighborhood schools in vehicles manned by North Suburban Transportation drivers.
This September marks the second consecutive year that NRT has been unable to meet its contractual obligations due to manpower shortages. Last year, at the start of the 2021-2022 year, the staffing troubles were so severe that Mass. Governor Charles Baker called upon the National Guard to step in to provide special education students in Woburn and beyond rides to their respective educational facilities each day.
While Crowley and Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services Maureen Ryan last night explained that the driver shortages are impacting multiple companies across the state, the school administrators claimed that NRT largely hamstrung the district’s ability to respond to the issue locally by disclosing the problem at the last minute.
“We weren’t contacted about this until the night before school started. So we didn’t have any notice that this was coming,” Crowley told the school board last night. “I think one thing we’re good at is planning, but if we don’t have any time, we’re left trying to do this on the fly.”
“Many of their drivers unexpectedly did not return to work. There are shortages everywhere, so I don’t think it’s unique to NRT,” Ryan later commented.
Last year, the School Committee was similarly surprised by the staffing shortages, as the elected officials only learned about the problem after a parent complained at an early September board meeting about the sporadic transportation services.
District officials later reached out to other parents and discovered that at least 38 NRT routes were either unmanned or being irregularly staffed.
At least 250 Mass. National Guard members were eventually mobilized to provide busing services to students in Woburn and 13 other communities, including major cities like Chelsea, Lowell, and Lynn. Their transportation mission was called off in early November of last year.
