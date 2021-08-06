WOBURN - With her old employer’s business apparently unable to survive the state’s extended COVID-19 shutdown, a local muscular therapist plans to branch out and launch her own muscular therapy shop in North Woburn.
During the latest gathering of the City Council, the aldermen voted unanimously in favor of granting a special permit to aspiring small business owner Sarah Lyn Sindoni Faris, a West Side resident who plans on opening a new muscular therapy office at TradeCenter Park at 100 Sylvan Road.
No one spoke in opposition to the petition during the recent meeting, and the council, satisfied that Faris had all the proper local and state licenses to perform the therapy services, wished her well in her new endeavor.
“Oh yes,” responded Faris, when asked by Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen if she was professionally licensed in the stat of Massachusetts. “I’m doing a little mobile business work with some clients, but I shut down for a full-year. I’m ready to get back to work.”
“I’m sure your clients are [excited for you to get back to work] too,” the East Woburn official responded.
According to Faris, who presently resides in Woburn’s West Side by the Burlington line, she has been a practicing muscular therapist since 2014.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was employed for five years at the old Zen Muscular Therapy and Wellness Center. According to Faris, her old workplace unfortunately did not survive the extended economic shutdowns imposed in response to the public health crisis, but her old boss has encouraged her to try to reconnect with old clients.
Faris’ new office would be situated right around the corner from the old Zen Muscular Therapy business.
“I worked at Zen Muscular Therapy Center for five years. It’s right on the other side of 100 Trade Center,” the local resident explained. “Unfortunately, she couldn’t reopen, but she has written a letter of recommendation in the hopes [of helping me] to open back up and help some of the clients I had been seeing in Woburn.”
Under Woburn’s zoning code, muscular therapy businesses are allowed to operate within TradeCenter Park’s underlying office park zoning district with the issuance of a special permit.
Planning Director Tina Cassidy, in her review of the special permit application, appraised the council that the site had plenty of parking. No other issues were raised about the proposal.
“The application entails re-tenanting of an existing individual office suite. As such, no construction activity is referenced by the petitioner,” Cassidy advised the council in a June 15 memo. “There are no fundamental concerns with the nature of the request.”
