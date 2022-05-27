WOBURN - A Boston developer will reportedly soon refile plans to establish a life sciences overlay district around a large swath of the Showcase Cinemas site by Route 28 and Lowell Street.
Planning Director Tina Cassidy notified the Planning Board earlier this week that Davis Companies representatives are poised to resubmit zoning legislation to facilitate the construction of a biotech facility on an approximate 26-acre portion of the movie theatre complex property overlooking I-95.
Cassidy told board members she did not have specific details regarding the zoning amendment and zoning map changes, but she has heard the initiative will be substantially different from a previous iteration of the overlay district that was yanked from City Council consideration last December.
“There will be a zoning map and zoning amendment [submitted] in the middle of next month that will be a proposal for a life sciences and business overlay district for the property next to Showcase Cinemas. I’m told it’s very different than the one that was last considered,” the planning director explained.
Should the life sciences overlay district plans be formally submitted to the City Council for consideration next month, the Planning Board would likely hold an initial public hearing in late July to consider whether to recommend passage of the legislation.
Given that timeline coincides with many local residents summer vacation plans, Planning Board Chair Claudia Leis Bolgen suggested in may be best to schedule a virtual meeting on July 26 to allow as much public participation as possible.
“Why don’t we go virtual on this one, since it’s summer vacation for a lot of people. One would hope that even if the data is less than convenient, members and the public will be able to join in,” she said.
As a matter of policy, the Planning Board has informally agreed to alternate between in-person and virtual meeting formats to accommodate all petitioners and citizens. While many local attorneys, designers, and engineering professionals have celebrated the return to in-person gatherings, local officials like Planner Michael Ventresca has noticed that everyday citizens appear to favor virtual formats.
“It seems like we get more public comment when we’re virtual,” Ventresca remarked this week during a related conversation about scheduling.
In November of 2021, officials from the Davis Companies unveiled unofficial plans to construct a pair of multi-story life science buildings containing roughly 200,000 square feet of space on an approximate 25.6 acres of land on the Lowell Street side of the movie theatre complex.
With National Amusement planning on keeping the adjacent movie theatre open, most of the land in question is part of a giant overflow parking lot that Showcase Cinemas officials say hasn’t been needed for a number of years now.
In order to make possible that redevelopment, which would generate an estimated $2.4 million in new real-estate taxes, the proponent proposed the creation of a new Life Sciences and Business Mixed-Use Overlay District (LBOD) that would allow such uses by special permit.
Soon after the LBOD proposal was introduced, area abutters who reside in the neighborhoods around Lowell Street came out in force to raise public safety concerns and object to a number of provisions in the zoning legislation, including:
• Concerns about whether so-called high-hazard life sciences uses would be allowed on the site;
• The belief that a proposed 70-foot no disturb buffer zone between underlying commercial and residential zoning districts was insufficient, as it could reportedly lead to some portions the development sitting as close as 125-feet from neighboring homes;
• An argument that the LBOD should include more strict provisions in regards to minimum drainage and stormwater system design standards, as the neighborhood is already prone to flooding due to the area’s high water table;
• And questions around traffic impacts and how access to and from the site would be handled, as many worried that the developer would eventually advance plans to tie the site into Lowell Street.
