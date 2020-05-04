WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin will work from home for at least two weeks after his adult daughter, a nurse at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, recently tested positive for COVID-19.
In a prepared statement released on Friday afternoon, the City Hall CEO revealed he will follow the two-week quarantine protocol that all close contacts of COVID-19 patients must adhere to under guidelines established by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH).
According to Galvin, he and his wife, Eileen, both feel well and are currently showing no symptoms of COVID-19. The mayor's daughter, whose identify is not being released for privacy reasons, is also recuperating safely at home while serving out a mandatory self-isolation period.
"Mayor Galvin is not believed to be significantly at-risk for the disease and has not been tested for COVID-19. However, as a close-contact with someone who as the disease, he is remaining at home, as thousands of others have in Massachusetts, for at least two weeks," Friday's announcement from the mayor's office explained.
The mayor's potential exposure to the novel coronavirus comes as at least 357 Woburnites have tested positive for the contagion, while 18 city residents have died as a result of the disease, according to the latest case data from the local Board of Health.
Presently, at least 177 of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are considered actively contagious, and as a result, the Board of Health is requiring those individuals to complete a mandatory self-isolation period.
In data that now includes Galvin and his immediate family, the Board of Health is also monitoring 60 close-contacts of COVID-19 patients, who are required to quarantine away from the general public for two weeks.
The quarantine timeframe is based upon the known incubation period for the potentially fatal virus, as infectious disease specialists say it takes between two-to-14 days for newly infected individuals to show symptoms.
Galvin and his wife, herself a nurse at Mass. General Hospital, are the proud parents of four children, including three daughters and a son.
On Friday, the mayor, who has no concerns about managing City Hall temporarily from his home, proudly lauded his wife and daughter's work as front-line health care professionals during the pandemic.
Based upon statistics tracked by Mass. DPH, Mass General Hospital, where Eileen Galvin works, is currently treating 457 COVID-19 patients, more than any other medical facility in the state.
His daughter's employer, Beth Israel Deaconess, is overseeing the care of 396 novel coronavirus patients at its four statewide facilities, which includes the medical provider's flagship hospital off of Brookline Avenue in Boston.
"I am so incredibly proud of my family members' service to the community during this extraordinary time of need in our nation's history," the mayor said on Friday.
"Working from home is something that many of us have had to become accustomed to during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am able to perform all of the duties of my office remotely," he continued.
Before Friday's announcement, the mayor last week urged Woburnites to wear facial coverings while running essential errands and to continue in their adherence to a statewide stay-at-home advisory by Mass. Governor Charles Baker.
The mayoral message last week, made as public health officials are expressing growing concerns about the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19, was posted to the City of Woburn's website as state authorities are considering the terms under which the state's economy would be reopened.
In spite of those discussions, local officials are warning residents that the state outbreak is still not completely contained.
Highlighting that determination, the governor last week issued an executive order to mandate all state residents to wear masks while working at or patronizing essential businesses or conducting other errands in public spaces.
On Friday, Galvin acknowledged that many residents, especially those who have been out-of-work due to the state's COVID-19 response, are growing frustrated with the lockdown of the state's economy.
